Charges filed against ex-corrections director who shot self, aimed gun at police in standoff

Tempe Police have filed charges against a former director at the Arizona Department of Corrections following a three-hour South Tempe standoff at his home, during which he shot himself in the hand and pointed a gun at officers.

Charles Ryan, who retired as head of DOC Rehabilitation and Reentry in 2019, was armed inside his home near Rural and Warner roads when officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 to a call of a shooting.

After a comprehensive review of police reports, body-worn camera footage and witness interviews, police have submitted charges of two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm against Ryan. The charges have been forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

Negotiators were called in and finally convinced Ryan to come out of his house at 1 a.m., about three hours after receiving reports of a shot fired. Ryan was taken into police custody and transported to a hospital with the bullet wound.

Ryan’s wife and daughter safely escaped the home and spoke with investigators outside, officers said.

Attempts by officers to communicate with Ryan initially were unsuccessful. At one point, officers said, he opened the door from the house and pointed a gun at them.

Police attempted to use non-lethal force and gave commands for Ryan to surrender, but he went back inside.

Police in a statement said that Ryan was “experiencing a mental health crisis.”