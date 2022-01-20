1,000 new jobs coming to State Farm in Tempe

- Advertisement -

Looking for work?

Insurance giant State Farm, which occupies most of the massive Marina Heights complex on the southern shore of Tempe Town Lake, says it is adding 1,000 positions this year.

Most of the jobs are 80 percent work-from-home/20 percent in the office.

The jobs are in claims, customer service, sales and underwriting. The multitude of the part-time and full-time positions are entry-level, requiring no insurance experience. Most will start at $18 an hour.

The Tempe expansion is part of 3,000 new State Farm jobs across the country, brought on by what the company describes as “record-breaking growth.”

More information on the new jobs: Click here.