Search
HomeTempe

DIABLOS EXTEND SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE TO JAN. 22

Wrangler News Staff

High school students residing in Tempe may apply through Jan. 22 for Tempe Diablos scholarships to Arizona State University or to a Maricopa County community college. –Tempe Diablos photo

- Advertisement -

The Tempe Diablos, a civic organization comprising business leaders working to enrich the city, have extended the deadline for their annual scholarship program to Friday, Jan. 22.

High school students residing in Tempe may apply for scholarships to Arizona State University or to a Maricopa County community college.

To be eligible, students must:

  • Be a resident of Tempe.
  • Demonstrate excellence in the classroom.
  • Be involved in extracurricular school or community activities.
  • Have strong leadership abilities.
  • Possess strong communication skills.

Financial need also is considered.

Through the years, the Diablos have awarded $5 million in scholarships to Tempe’s best and brightest students.

Those interested in learning more and applying can visit TempeDiablos.org/Scholarships.

Wrangler News Staff
Previous articleChandler Councilmember Terry Roe elected vice mayor; deputy, assistant city managers named

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisment

Latest e-Edition

Latest Cover

Follow Us

2,648FansLike
909FollowersFollow

Weekly Email Newsletter

Latest

Copyright Wrangler News

Join Our Family...

Wrangler Newsletter

One email

Once a week

Unsubscribe anytime

Welcome to The Wrangler Community!

Think Local. Read Local.