DIABLOS EXTEND SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE TO JAN. 22

- Advertisement -

The Tempe Diablos, a civic organization comprising business leaders working to enrich the city, have extended the deadline for their annual scholarship program to Friday, Jan. 22.

High school students residing in Tempe may apply for scholarships to Arizona State University or to a Maricopa County community college.

To be eligible, students must:

Be a resident of Tempe.

Demonstrate excellence in the classroom.

Be involved in extracurricular school or community activities.

Have strong leadership abilities.

Possess strong communication skills.

Financial need also is considered.

Through the years, the Diablos have awarded $5 million in scholarships to Tempe’s best and brightest students.

Those interested in learning more and applying can visit TempeDiablos.org/Scholarships .