Broadway Road closed this weekend near State Route 143 for work on I-10 improvement project

Planning to use Broadway Road in the vicinity of Interstate 10 this weekend?

Not so fast. In fact, there will be nothing moving fast there at all as the busy street is shut down for work on the I-10-Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Broadway Road will be closed from 48th Street to 52nd Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for median removal and restriping.

Also, the Broadway Road on-ramp to westbound I-10 and the 48th Street-to-Broadway Road connector ramp will be closed. The Broadway Road on-ramp to eastbound I-10 will remain open.

Arizona Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down and always use caution in the work zone.

BROADWAY ROAD CLOSURES THIS WEEKEND

Good alternate route for drivers in both directions on I-10 wanting to get to eastbound Broadway Road: Exit the freeway at Baseline Road, go east, then north on Priest Drive to Broadway, then east.

For drivers on westbound I-10 wanting to get to westbound Broadway Road: Exit the freeway at Baseline Road, go east, then north on Priest Drive to University Drive, then west to southbound State Route 143 to Broadway, then west.

For drivers on eastbound I-10 wanting to get to westbound Broadway Road: Exit the freeway at 40th Street, then south to Broadway, then west.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the Bilingual Project Hotline at 602-501-5505 or email Info@i10BroadwayCurve.com; download the free mobile app, TheCurve; or visit the project website.

As Arizona Department of Transportation crews make improvements on I-10 from the Interstate 17 split southeast to Loop 202 during the 3½-year project, work will be scheduled to minimize construction impacts while completing the project as safely and quickly as possible.

ADOT is asking the public to complete a survey by Feb. 21 about work on the project through Dec. 31, 2021. Responses will be anonymous and will help ADOT determine how it can improve construction activities and communication moving forward.

Access the survey here .