Chandler honors veterans with Field of Honor

Commentary by Matt Orlando

On Nov. 11, the Chandler City Council, alongside East Valley veterans, will be cutting the ribbon on the final phase of the Field of Honor at Veterans Oasis Park. I invite you to attend this outstanding tribute.

As a veteran, recognizing and remembering our nation’s servicemen and women who have defended the freedom we enjoy, has long been a priority of mine.

In 2008, I started meeting with city staff and local veterans groups to develop a concept plan for a veterans memorial in Chandler.

Following a feasibility study, in 2012, I was honored to chair the original committee of veterans and community and business leaders who helped to facilitate a fundraising campaign that led to the completion of the first phase in 2016.

I am forever grateful to this committee and the donors that helped raise over $750,000. The Gila River Indian Community was our biggest supporter, contributing $500,000 toward the project.

Through Council support, the final design and construction was approved in November 2020. This memorial is not only a point of pride for me, but for Chandler and the East Valley.

The memorial is unique in its concept and design due to a foundation of six core values — Freedom, Recognition, Reflection, Sacrifice, Memories, and Family — which are highlighted in this mission statement for the memorial:

In pursuit of FREEDOM for all, millions have served this country they love;

They deserve our RECOGNITION, for they have earned our utmost respect;

We will consecrate a place of REFLECTION, and welcome all to join in the salute;

Though we can never repay their SACRIFICE and actions exemplifying service greater than self;

Forever, their MEMORIES will live in our hearts, and we shall not fail to pay them tribute;

Together, our united American FAMILY will find strength in this healing oasis, this Field of Honor.

Throughout the month of November, the city is celebrating and honoring past, present and future military veterans from Chandler and the Southeast Valley through various events.

Please visit chandleraz.gov/VeteransDay for more information and chandleraz.gov/FieldofHonor to read more about the memorial.

Matt Orlando is a member of the Chandler City Council.