ICONIC WAR PLANE TAKES GROUND TRANSPORTATION TO NEW MEMORIAL AT CHANDLER’S VETERANS OASIS PARK

One of Chandler’s favorite downtown landmarks, a destination for West Chandler and other city residents hosting out-of-town visitors, has moved to the suburbs.

And, aside from being hoisted onto a trailer, it never left the ground getting there.

The iconic F-86d Sabre Dog Korean War-era plane was moved to Veterans Oasis Park, 4050 E. Chandler Heights Road, as part of the city’s new Field of Honor Veterans Memorial.

The plane will be restored in the park.

The aircraft has had a long history in Chandler. Appearing on loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, its first home starting in 1961 was Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, in recognition of the relationship between Chandler and nearby Williams Air Force Base. At the time, Sabre Dogs were recognized as an integral part of the fighter-jet era following World War II.

With a targeting radar system housed in the nosecone, the aircraft served from 1951 through 1961 and was used as a defensive aircraft, often against Soviet MiGs, and was armed with 24 air-to-air rockets housed in a retractable tray on the underside of the fuselage. It was known for its speed, and set several records topping out at more than 715 MPH.

During a 1980s renovation of the park, the plane was moved to the corner of Delaware Street and Chandler Boulevard where, sitting on a pedestal, appeared to be one of the finest landings in the history of aviation.