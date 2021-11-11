Chandler’s Path of Honor along park lake honors U.S. veterans

- Advertisement -

Chandler’s second annual Path of Honor, which winds along the lake at Veterans Oasis Park, is featuring large signs during November that pay tribute to Chandler veterans who have honorably served in the U.S. armed forces.

Featured stories that tell about Chandler’s veterans were selected from the city’s Veterans Database and the Chandler Museum’s collection.

More information about Chandler Veterans Day events: chandleraz.gov/VeteransDay .

Field of Honor ribbon cutting set for Veterans Day

A solemn and striking memorial to East Valley veterans, the Field of Honor Memorial, comes to completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Oasis Park.

The Field of Honor honors the enduring sacrifices made by the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. General parking is available at Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center, 5901 S. Hillcrest Drive. A shuttle will run to Oasis Park, 4050 E. Chandler Heights Road.

This beautiful and lasting memorial covers nearly an acre on the northeastern corner of Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads, in the park.

Since the first phase was dedicated in 2016, the Field of Honor has served as a tangible monument honoring all the men and women in all branches of the U.S. armed forces since our nation’s founding, as well as those who will serve for generations to come. The memorial space is a tribute to not only those who served or are currently serving, but also their supportive family members, who’ve made their own sacriﬁces on behalf of our county.

The Field of Honor features an elevated plaza with a star-shaped overlook reminiscent of the form of the Arizona state flag. Below, visitors see a rolling, grass-covered landform that emulates the ripples of the American flag blowing in the wind. A grid of stone columns of various heights define the ﬂag’s stars and stripes and also symbolize soldiers marching in unison. Twenty-one of the stone cubes are submerged as a tribute, symbolizing a 21-gun salute for those who did not return from war.