Chamber board moves forward with new look, searches for new president

Six new members have taken seats on the Tempe Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, including a new chairperson.

The Chamber also continues its search for a new leader in the wake of the resignation of president Anne Gill.

The new members are:

Nick Bastian, owner, The Nick Bastian Team at Realty Executives — Bastian, a longtime Tempe resident, is a community volunteer and realtor with more than 25 years of experience. He is immediate past president of the Tempe Community Action Agency Board of Directors and chairman of the annual Tempe Healing Field at Tempe Beach Park. He also is a member of the Arizona Association of Realtors.

Mike Bradley, CEO and principal, ECD Systems — Bradley has more than 40 years of experience in the connected building technology industry. Bradly was on the Board of Directors of National System Contractors Association for 11 years and is a frequent speaker on marketing and management topics at industry conferences. He is an advocate for local police and fire departments, and established TrueBlueTempe.org in 2020 to increase awareness and show support of the Tempe Police Department from the local business community.

Laura Briscoe, owner, Laura’s Gourmet Granola, LLC — Briscoe is a Tempe small-business owner and nominee for the 2021 Tempe Chamber Business Excellence Award. She worked in the IT sales industry, guiding changes to culinary professional and gourmet chefs in 2006. Briscoe says she looks forward to using her platform to uplift the small-business community.

Lisa Cavasos, commercial SMB Manager, Cox Business — Cavazos has more than 20 years of experience in sales as well as a background in the information technology and services industry. She has received numerous awards and recognitions, including No. 1 Altice USA Regional Sales Manager for the Southwest region. Cavazos says she is passionate about serving her community and being an exceptional leader to her team.

Bobby Zavala, senior director of admission, University of Dubuque — Zavala was a Cochise County Sheriff’s officer prior to his role at the University of Dubuque. He a U.S. Army veteran. Zavala is on the executive board of the Tempe YMCA, chair of the Tempe Chamber Military Affairs Committee and spends free time giving back to the community through various non-profit organizations.

Incoming Board Chair Raveen Arora also was introduced at the gathering. Arora was CEO and founder of Think Human-Global Initiative and The Dhaba India Plaza. He is a professional chartered accountant with more than 50 years of international management consulting experience. He has been involved with several local organizations.