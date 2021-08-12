This weekend’s Interstate 10 closures: Eastbound I-10 from SR 51 to SR 143 near Phoenix Sky Harbor Intl. Airport

Work moves into its second month on the 3½-year, 11-mile Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project with the next round of closures, restrictions and detours this weekend.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed from State Route 51/Piestewa Freeway to State Route 143/Hohokam Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, for rubberized-asphalt removal and work-zone setup.

This round may have the greatest impact on traffic thus far as work moves closer to downtown Phoenix and around Sky Harbor International Airport. Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time.

Numerous ramps to eastbound I-10 also will be closed:

Westbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway.

Southbound SR 51.

Southbound Interstate 17.

Third Street.

Seventh Street.

Jefferson Street.

McDowell Road.

Buckeye Road.

24th Street.

32nd Street.

Drivers on eastbound I-10 and southbound SR 51 can detour on eastbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to southbound Loop 101/Price Freeway, to westbound U.S. 60/Superstition Freeway, and then rejoin eastbound I-10 at the 60 interchange.

Drivers on southbound I-17 approaching I-10 at the “Split” interchange near the airport can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to southbound Loop 101 to westbound US 60 to access eastbound I-10.

Airport traffic from southbound I-17 should note that ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street also will be closed. Airport-bound traffic should exit at 16th Street, turn left to Buckeye Road, then right and follow signage into Sky Harbor Airport.

Drivers can also use airport exits from westbound I-10, such as Buckeye Road, or eastbound Loop 202 or SR 143.

Those coming from the West Valley bound for I-10 east toward Tucson can avoid the work zone by using the westbound Loop 202/South Mountain Freeway to connect with eastbound I-10 at the 202 interchange near Phoenix Premium Outlets.