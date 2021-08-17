Chandler offering high-rent relief to families, income-loss aid to landlords

West Chandler residents searching for affordable housing and their citywide neighbors concerned about loss of rental-property income are receiving good news from Chandler’s Housing and Redevelopment Division, which will more than double aid.

The office recently expanded its Increasing Rental Opportunities in Chandler program to provide $1,000 assistance to owners for each new property rented to a Housing Choice Voucher, or Section 8, participant. It previously provided $400 assistance.

Existing landlords who renew leases to Section 8 families also are now eligible to receive the $1,000 incentive.

In addition, the program has been expanded to include families participating in Emergency Housing Voucher and Tenant Based Rental Assistance programs. According to Amy Jacobson, housing and redevelopment manager, more than 80 families are involved with the programs.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to find low- to moderate-income housing within city limits and we’re hopeful, with this enhanced program, more landlords will see the benefits of renting to our qualified families,” she said.

Under the original I-ROC incentive program, Jacobson said, eight landlords initiated new lease agreements.

Notably, she said, there are several benefits to landlords participating in these programs, including steady monthly cash flow, payment stability (tenants pay a designated percentage of their income toward rent and utilities, while Chandler Housing pays the remainder directly to the landlord) and tenant stability.

Information: chandleraz. gov/ landlords .