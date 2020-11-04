Chandler veterans to be celebrated along Path of Honor at Oasis Park

In honor of Veterans Day, Chandler’s Diversity Office, in partnership with the Chandler Museum, has created the inaugural Chandler Veterans Path of Honor at Veterans Oasis Park in South Chandler.

The Path of Honor, which opens Friday, Nov. 6, at the park, 4050 E. Chandler Heights Road, is a leisurely walk to celebrate Veterans Day.

Large signs featuring nearly 20 Chandler veterans, who served honorably will be on display along the trail. Signage will be displayed through the end of November. After walking the Path of Honor, the Field of Honor Veterans Memorial at the park also will be open.

“A few months ago, staff came together to discuss how we can honor our community’s veterans,” said Niki Tapia, Chandler community resources and diversity supervisor. “Many surrounding cities have parades or special events, and we wanted a unique way to celebrate our veterans’ safely during the pandemic. We’re grateful we were able to make this happen and we hope to make it an annual tradition for our community.”

The featured veterans were selected from the Chandler veterans database and the Chandler Museum’s collection.

If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, or if you would like to share the story of a family member who served, visit chandleraz.gov/VeteransDatabase and complete the online form. The information will be used as a foundation for honoring the veteran’s service and continuing to tell the stories of Chandler’s vets.

The museum welcomes donations of photographs and objects which tell our veterans’ stories. High-resolution digital photos of the veteran during service can be submitted. To donate original photographs, scrapbooks, uniforms or other items, please contact Chandler Museum Collections Coordinator Nate Meyers at 480-782-2877.

Information: 480-782-4329 or chandleraz.gov/PathOfHonor .

Veterans Day service schedule for Chandler

Chandler service schedules and closures for Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11:

City administrative offices closed.

Trash and recycling collection unaffected, to proceed as scheduled.

Arrowhead and Folley pools; Desert Oasis, Hamilton, Mesquite Groves and Nozomi aquatic centers all closed.

No lap swimming sessions at Desert Oasis, Hamilton or Mesquite Groves aquatic centers.

Tumbleweed Recreation Center at Tumbleweed Park on holiday schedule, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chandler Tennis Center at Tumbleweed Park open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Environmental Education Center, Snedigar Recreation Center, Senior Center and downtown Community Center all closed.

Downtown, Basha, Hamilton, and Sunset Libraries all closed.

Chandler Museum closed.

Center for the Arts box office and galleries at Center for the Arts and Vision Gallery all closed.