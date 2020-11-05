TCAA’s holiday volunteering and giving events to aid Tempe’s neediest

Living through a pandemic has created unthinkable hardships for many Tempe residents.

Although it’s been a difficult year, as the holidays approach there is hope is on the horizon for those who might need a hand, according to Tempe Community Action Agency Executive Director Deborah Arteaga.

All that’s needed is for Tempe residents to step up to help, she said.

As TCAA plans for the holiday season, it is with the knowledge that there will be hundreds of families — many of them seeking help for the first time ever — who will rely on the agency to help them through.

Following are ways that those who want to get involved can make a difference in the lives of others this holiday season.

Giving Tree Program: TCAA is offering families and clients enrolled in its programs gift cards. Recipients may select from among three options for their household: local eateries, family-fun experience, or shopping for basic needs. Donations are sought in increments of $25 for the gift cards that TCAA will purchase and distribute on the donor’s behalf. Each $25 contribution will be applied to an adult or child in need. Information: tempeaction.org/giving-tree.

Turkey Fund Drive: TCAA set a goal to provide 500 families with a Thanksgiving meal. A $20 donation will be applied toward purchase of a large turkey for a Tempe family in need. TCAA requests the monetary donation rather than donation of a turkey. Information: tempeaction.org/tcaa-turkey-drive-2020.

Thanks for Giving Drive: TCAA and the Downtown Tempe Authority are partnering to launch the Thanks for Giving Drive Kick Off with the Downtown Tempe Holiday Special on Thanksgiving evening. During this live special, viewers may donate toward TCAA’s goal of $5,000 to address food insecurity in Tempe. Information: tempeaction.org/thanks-forgiving-campaign.

Holiday Lights: Volunteers are needed across Tempe for 2-to-3 hours on Saturday, Dec. 5, to put up lights and bring holiday cheer to homebound older adults. Lights will be hung on several homes belonging to clients of TCAA’s Senior Independence programs. TCAA provides maps and supplies for volunteers.

To sponsor or volunteer at this event, email Deb Bacorn, community engagement supervisor, at DebraB@ tempeaction.org