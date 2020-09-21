HEPA filters add a layer of safety as kids return to Kyrene district schools

With a view to increasing safety

during the COVID-19 pandemic,

Kyrene Elementary School District’s

Governing Board has approved the

purchase of HEPA air filtration

systems for every classroom in Kyrene.

The board voted to approve the

purchase at its Aug. 25 meeting.

Individual Portable HEPA Filtration

systems will be installed in classrooms,

health offices and other areas across

Kyrene’s 25 in-person campuses, as

well as the district office, providing an

additional layer of health and safety to

Kyrene’s current mitigation plans.

“An important requirement

for these filters is that they aren’t

a distraction in the classroom,”

Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely said.

“These machines are whisper-quiet,

creating a safer environment without

disrupting learning.”

Kyrene selected the Bissell air400

Air Purifier, capable of capturing 99.97

percent of particles that are 0.3 micron

or smaller.

In a study on the efficiency of

HEPA filters, NASA found that

filtration is almost 100 percent

efficient at .01 micron, with the

Coronavirus measuring at around .125

micron.

The air400 purifier is capable of

recirculating air in a 1,200 square

foot space, easily supporting Kyrene’s

standard classroom size of 1,000

square feet.

The district will cover the cost of

the equipment—$442,416 total—by

allocating bond funds.

“Kyrene is grateful to have the

support of voters in Tempe, Phoenix,

Chandler and other communities

within our boundaries,” said CFO

Chris Herrmann.

“This purchase is possible, thanks

to voters who reauthorized the bond

in 2017. Your dollars make our schools

safer.”

Air purification is just one of

Kyrene’s many safety initiatives for

a safe return to school and in-person

learning.

Information: Kyrene.org/safestrong.

