HEPA filters add a layer of safety as kids return to Kyrene district schools

With a view to increasing safety
during the COVID-19 pandemic,
Kyrene Elementary School District’s
Governing Board has approved the
purchase of HEPA air filtration
systems for every classroom in Kyrene.
The board voted to approve the
purchase at its Aug. 25 meeting.
Individual Portable HEPA Filtration
systems will be installed in classrooms,
health offices and other areas across
Kyrene’s 25 in-person campuses, as
well as the district office, providing an
additional layer of health and safety to
Kyrene’s current mitigation plans.
“An important requirement
for these filters is that they aren’t
a distraction in the classroom,”
Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely said.
“These machines are whisper-quiet,
creating a safer environment without
disrupting learning.”
Kyrene selected the Bissell air400
Air Purifier, capable of capturing 99.97
percent of particles that are 0.3 micron
or smaller.
In a study on the efficiency of
HEPA filters, NASA found that
filtration is almost 100 percent
efficient at .01 micron, with the
Coronavirus measuring at around .125
micron.
The air400 purifier is capable of
recirculating air in a 1,200 square
foot space, easily supporting Kyrene’s
standard classroom size of 1,000
square feet.
The district will cover the cost of
the equipment—$442,416 total—by
allocating bond funds.
“Kyrene is grateful to have the
support of voters in Tempe, Phoenix,
Chandler and other communities
within our boundaries,” said CFO
Chris Herrmann.
“This purchase is possible, thanks
to voters who reauthorized the bond
in 2017. Your dollars make our schools
safer.”
Air purification is just one of
Kyrene’s many safety initiatives for
a safe return to school and in-person
learning.
Information: Kyrene.org/safestrong.