Mesa CC dental-hygienist students offer free dental screening series

For South Tempe resident Debi Sparks and

healthcare professionals worldwide, maintaining

dental health is one of the most vital aspects

of protecting one’s overall good health. That’s why

she’s focused on a series of complimentary oral health

screenings and a personalized schedule in coming weeks.

The program, being conducted by Mesa Community

College dental-hygiene students, is designed to recruit

patients for follow-up services, especially those who have

not received dental care for three years or longer or who

have been diagnosed with dental health issues.

The screenings, scheduled at the Arizona School of

Dentistry and Oral Health, 5855 E. Still Circle, Mesa, will

be available at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and noon and may be

made by calling 480-248-8195.

Screenings are not comprehensive exams and

treatment will not be provided during the event.

Although the screening is complimentary, those selected

as patients for the program will be charged for any

customized oral health care services provided.

Screening participants must agree to have a full set of

x-rays taken. Copies of x-rays may be purchased for $20

and picked up the following week during hygiene clinic

hours: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Said Sparks:

“Dental hygiene students only progress in their

education through the participation of community

members through events such as this. The students’

clinical requirements state that care must be provided for

individuals who have been diagnosed with periodontal

(gum) disease and never had it treated, have been told

they need a deep-scale cleaning, or have other dental

hygiene issues such as puffy and bleeding gums.” Sparks

is director of the MCC Dental Hygiene Program.

Some patients will be invited to participate in the

program and will receive personalized fee-for-service

care provided by MCC dental hygiene students. Students

provide quality care using the latest technology under the

supervision of licensed dental hygienists and supervising

dentists.

The MCC clinic provides a full range of dental hygiene

services offered during convenient evening hours at

the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health Clinic,

according to Sparks. To schedule an appointment outside

of the screening event, contact the clinic at 480-248-

8195.

Additional information about the MCC Dental

Hygiene Program and the dental clinic is available online

at mesacc.edu/dental.

Sparks noted that MCC’s program offers a rigorous

and intensive science-orientated program and is

accredited by the American Dental Association’s

Commission on Dental Accreditation.

She added that dental hygienists traditionally provide

preventive and therapeutic oral health care to patients in

a dentist- supervised work setting. Career opportunities

are available in private dental offices and clinics, nursing

homes, schools, post-secondary institutions, public

health, research, and in private business.

The program is designed to help students who

successfully complete the course of study to be prepared

to obtain necessary licensure requirements and be

eligible to take written and clinical exams necessary to

obtain licensure in any state in the U.S.

