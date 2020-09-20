Carvana to hire 200; remote work at first, then transitioning to Tempe corporate headquarters office

As consumers continue to turn to online car buying, Carvana in Tempe is experiencing high demand. To address it, the company is looking for additional talent for its customer-care team.

Carvana, which boasts that its mission is to change the way people buy cars, is hiring 200 hourly customer-care employees, who will work remotely initially and then transition to its Tempe headquarters at 1930 W. Rio Salado Parkway.

Start dates are every Monday through the fall.

Carvana is No. 18 in Arizona on Forbes’ America’s Best Employers by State.

It is a cutting-edge team in search of cutting-edge professionals. Carvana is noted for its innovative-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, in which customers may browser inventory and then either have their vehicle delivered to them or go to a Carvana site, deposit a special “coin” into a slot in Carvana’s exclusive, multi story “vending machine” and have their car come down to them.

The customer-care team will guide the consumer through their car-buying journey, answer questions, resolve issues and serve as an advocate during the customer’s purchase experience.

The company offers full benefits, including 401k with match, paid time off and auto discounts. High school diploma/GED, ability to work full-time hours, including one weekend shift, and internet access are required. A bachelor’s degree is highly preferred.

Carvana has taken steps to support the health and well-being of current and potential employees. The interview process is hosted virtually and training programs are now delivered online.

To learn more, schedule an interview and upload a resume: carvana.com/careers/corporate.