Bright holidays coming to Tempe Center for the Arts

The holidays just got brighter with an offering of free holiday events at Tempe Center for the Arts. Movies, a holiday art boutique and a selection of newly announced shows await those looking for a joyous spread of entertaining holiday cheer.

Dec. 7, 4 p.m., free — A Christmas Story, humorous tale of Ralphie Parker and his Red Ryder air rifle, or at least his efforts to get it. Rated PG.

Dec. 14, 4 p.m., free — A Muppet’s Christmas Carol, in which Muppet characters retell the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Rated G.

Dec. 21, 4 p.m., free — Double feature: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 1964 classic featuring a misfit reindeer and his friends as they look for a place that will accept them, rated G, and Elf — After discovering he is a human, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole decides to travel to New York City to locate his real father. Starring Will Ferrell (Buddy) and James Caan (Walter Hobbs). Rated PG.

Dec. 14 & 21, 3-9 p.m., free — Shop the TCA Holiday Art Boutique and discover made-by-hand holiday ornaments and cards, stocking stuffers, fine and craft jewelry, glass and metal work, scarves and mosaics, created by local artists representing a collaboration with TCArt Shop.

Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., $25, $35, $45 adult / $20 child (12 and under) — Rhythmic Circus: Holiday Shuffle A wildly imaginative, “not-so-silent night” featuring a perfectly untraditional holiday experience for the entire family — four world-renowned hoofers and a swingin’ seven- piece band inject the signature Rhythmic Circus style of rapid-fire tap into upbeat holiday classics.

The troupe has performed its productions in more than 250 cities worldwide. Notable national performances include the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., an extended off- Broadway run at New York’s New Victory Theater, and the American reality television series America’s Got Talent.

Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., $25, $35, $45 adult / $20 child (12 and under); VoicePlay: Warm-Up Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. 6 p.m. pre-show reception included with ticket — The enormously entertaining five-piece a cappella group VoicePlay brings magic to the season with its unique sound. With creative twists on holiday classics, inventive renditions of modern hits and imaginative and hilarious theatrics using nothing but the human voice, VoicePlay rocks the house with an explosion of holiday fun and the promise of an evening filled with harmony, humor and heart.

Additional holiday programming available at TCA, for tickets visit tempecenterforthearts.com/holiday or call 480-350-2822.

Dec. 2 —Tempe Symphony Orchestra – Holiday Concert 7:30 p.m., free.

Dec. 3 — Performance with a View: ASU Saxophone Studio 10 a.m., free.

Dec. 5 — Arizona Wind Symphony: ‘Tis the Season Holiday Con- cert 7:00 pm | $12 & $15

Mike Massé in concert 7:30 p.m., $30.

Dec. 5 — Flat 9 Entertainment: Phoenix Amplified Jazz Experi- ence presents Ken Ford

8 p.m., $40.

Dec. 8 — Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Jasper Quartet 2:30 p.m., $30 adults, $10 students.

Dec. 13 — Tempe Comedy Series: Jonathon Gregory and special guests 7:30 p.m., $10-$25.

Dec. 20 — EDGE: When I Fell in Love with Black Women: Holiday Edition 6-7:30 p.m., free| Tempe Comedy Series: Class Clowns, 7:30 p.m., $10-$25.

Information: tempecenterforthearts.com or Facebook: @tempecenterforthearts. Twitter & Instagram: @tempearts.