Photo Gallery: Friday Night Live, Friday night fun

Members of Black Beards Delight band electrified the crowd as they took to the stage in Downtown Chandler for the premier of Friday Night Live, a new concert series that takes place the third Friday of every month, October through May at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park; the outdoor event drew many participants, such as the young family that settled in for a picnic and evening of music; other attractions, including a colorfully attired face-painter, also drew attention; from folding chairs to blankets, Downtown Chandler was the place to be for the first-ever Friday Night Live.

For more information visit DowntownChandler.org

Photo feature by Billy Hardiman for Wrangler News