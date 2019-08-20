Oktoberfest returning to Tempe Oct. 11-13

Editor’s note: The most recent edition of Wrangler News contained a misprint regarding the schedule for Oktoberfest. The updated and accurate schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.

Four Peaks Oktoberfest returns to Tempe Town Lake for its 47th year Oct. 11-13. The free- admission event, which is open to all ages, features live music, food and drinks, games, dancing and more.

The annual fundraiser benefits Tempe Sister Cities, an internationally recognized non-profit. Proceeds from Oktoberfest will be used to send Tempe high school students to 10 of Tempe’s sister cities.

Details: fourpeaksoktoberfest.com.

The schedule follows:

Friday, Oct. 11: 5 p.m.-midnight.

Saturday, Oct. 12: 10 a.m.- midnight.

Sunday, Oct. 13: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.