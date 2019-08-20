Census canvassing plus new jobs coming to So. Tempe area

Between Aug. 19 and mid-October, Tempe residents may get a visit from U.S. Census Bureau workers to verify their physical address.

In advance of the 2020 U.S. Census, the Census Bureau needs to verify physical addresses nationwide to be able to mail Census information to households. This verification process is known as canvassing and it involves Census workers (who wear official photo ID badges and official Census bags) walking neighborhoods on weekdays during daylight hours.They may knock on some doors, and their only questions will be to verify the physical address, the type of home (apartment, house, etc.) and to see if there are separate units on the same property. The workers will not ask personal questions or ask for information about who is living at the residence.

This canvassing effort is not the actual Census itself. Canvassing will last through approximately mid-October. Census Day is April 1, 2020.

For more information, check out the frequently asked questions section of the Maricopa County-area website that is devoted to the Census: www.iCount2020.info.

If you want to verify that a visit was from a Census worker, call the Dallas/Denver region office at 972-510-1800 or email dallas.rcc.partnership@2020census.gov.

The Census Bureau also is hiring individuals for jobs related to the 2020 Census. Visit www.census.gov/jobs.