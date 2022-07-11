Early voting under way for mayor, 3 Council seats, home-rule measure in Chandler

Ballots for the Chandler Aug. 2 primary election for mayor, three Council seats and a proposition regarding how the city can spend its money were mailed Wednesday, July 6, to voters who have signed up for the Active Early Voting List.

- Advertisement -

A runoff election would be Nov. 8, if necessary.

MAYOR

Mayor Kevin Hartke is seeking a second term, opposed by Ruth Jones.

Hartke, 66 and a 37-year resident of Chandler, is an associate pastor at Trinity Christian Fellowship. He joined the City Council in 2008 and served two full terms before being elected mayor in 2018.

Jones, 55, a mortgage loan officer, has lived in Chandler for two years.

CITY COUNCIL

Five candidates are vying for three Council seats. Council members Terry Roe and René Lopez, as two-term members, are termed-out and must leave office. Incumbent Matt Orlando is seeking re-election.

Orlando, 66 and a 38-year resident of the city, is challenged by Angel Encinas, Darla Gonzalez, Jane Poston and Farhana Shifa.

Encinas works with community members to provide legal status, employment opportunities, housing and community services.

Gonzalez, 56 and an 18-year Chandler resident, is self-employed at Gonzalez Professional Services and is grassroots director For Az Free Enterprise Club.

Poston, 53 and a 13-year resident of the city, in owner/partner in J2 Media and is a former employee of Chandler’s public-information office.

Shifa, 46 and a 16-year Chandler resident, owns The Joy of Fine Arts.

Prop. 470, Home Rule

Proposition 470, the Alternative Expenditure Limitation-Home Rule Option, is being submitted to voters by City Council, asking for a four-year continuation of a measure that voters first approved in 1982 that allows the Council to set the budget based on the city’s specific needs in general government, public safety, public works and utilities, rather than being constrained by the state-imposed spending formula based on fiscal year 1979-80 set by the Arizona Legislature. It would not raise taxes nor permit Chandler to spend more than it collects in revenues.

Chandler voters have approved Home Rule for local budgeting control 10 consecutive times.

If approved, Chandler estimates it would be allowed to spend approximately $766,205,118 in 2023-24 (limited to $543,443,438 if Home Rule is not approved), $734,813,629 in 2024-25 ($578,389,413 if not approved), $739,234,393 in 2025-26 ($575,701,116 if not approved), and $745,992,632 in 2026-27 ($587,398,668 if not approved).

If the measure fails, revenue still would still be collected but the city would be prevented from applying it to essential functions, such as police, fire, streets, parks and libraries. That, according to the city, would force it to make drastic cuts to critical services, thereby impacting its ability to meet the basic needs of residents.

The last recommended day to mail back a ballot is Tuesday, July 26. Ballots also may be dropped at voting centers or ballot-drop boxes until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Chandler City Hall, 175 S. Arizona Ave., will serve as a voting center Friday, July 22, through Monday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

On Election Day, Aug. 2, voters may vote in-person or drop ballot 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Complete list of voting centers and ballot drop boxes: locations.maricopa.vote.

Independent voters or voters not registered with a political party can participate in the primary election. They may select which ballot to receive: Democratic race, Republican race or Chandler issues-only ballot. City measures will appear on the ballot of both political parties. Independent voters may call Maricopa County Elections at 602-506-1511 for information on how to request a ballot.

Information about Chandler Primary Election: chandleraz.gov/elections, City Clerk at 480-782-2181, or Maricopa County Elections at 602-506-1511.