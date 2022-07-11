Splash into summer with these sizzling staycation offers in S. Tempe-W. Chandler

Save on room rates, food and beverages, poolside cabanas and entertainment

By Meghann Sepulveda, Special for wranglernews.com

Soaring temperatures can mean only one thing: It’s time to take advantage of the abundant summer discounts at Southeast Valley resorts.

Metro Phoenix is known worldwide for its array of sprawling, opulent destinations, featuring every amenity imaginable. But it’s not necessary for South Tempe and West Chandler residents to go to Scottsdale to unwind. They can do it essentially in their backyard.

It’s the down season for tourism in the desert, so resorts offer reduced pricing and packages designed to attract local residents to come for a staycation.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation with the kids, or if you want to book a quick couple’s escape, we’ve compiled five nearby resorts to help you beat the heat.

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

Families and couples looking to escape the heat along with the hustle and bustle will enjoy the abundant amenities at the 774 all-suites resort. From the gorgeous scenery to the delicious dining and plenty of recreational activities to keep the kids busy, you’ll soak up every corner of the property’s 17,000 acres nestled against the South Mountain Preserve.

Voted by the Travel Channel among the country’s Top 10 Water Parks, the resort’s expansive, wild and fun Oasis Water Park spans 7 acres and boasts huge water slides, giant wave pool, 25-person hot tub, the Valley’s only side-by-side active river and Wild Cat Springs, which is perfect for younger children.

Several summer special rates and packages, including the “Advance Purchase Rate,” will save you 15 percent on your reservation, and the Resort Credit Package features a daily $50 resort credit that can be used on dining, spa or golf.

Learn more and book your stay at arizonagrandresort.com.

The Crowne Plaza Phoenix Chandler Golf Resort

Situated in vibrant downtown Chandler next to the historic San Marcos Golf Course, this resort is within walking distance of more than 40 local restaurants and bars, many of which feature live music and daily entertainment. Dive into the refreshing pool, book a private cabana, or grab a refreshing drink from the outdoor bar. Guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner at the resort’s on-site dining options, AJ’s Restaurant or 1912 Bar and Lounge.

Book the “Playcation Package” for a $109 room rate and receive a $25 food credit to be used at AJ’s Restaurant, 1912 Bar and Lounge, room service or the pool bar. Promotional rates are based upon availability. Blackouts may apply. Rate is redeemable for stays through Sept. 5.

Learn more and book your stay by calling the hotel at 480-812-0900 or visit ChandlerPlaycation.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass

Pack your party shoes because there’s unlimited fun to be had – day or night – this summer. The AAA Four Diamond-awarded hotel features 446 spacious rooms and suites, eight unique dining experiences, a championship golf course, two pools and gaming – including a new sports book – with no resort fees. New this year is the Top Golf Swing Suite, offering several bays, a lounge, food and beverage service, and bar and table-top games.

Guests 21 and older who stay at the hotel on the final Saturday of each month through September will receive two complimentary wrist bands to the Summer Oasis Pool Party hosted by Phoenix Suns basketball player Jae Crowder.

Learn more and book your stay at playatgila.com.

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass

Nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Estrella Mountain Range alongside the Gila River, this beautiful resort pays tribute to the history and culture of the Native American community, featuring authentic architecture, design and art. Tee up at two championship 18-hole golf courses that boast gorgeous desert views, dive into one of four sparkling pools including a 111-foot waterslide, elevate your dining experience at world-class restaurants Kai and Ko’Sin, or pamper yourself with a body wrap, facial or massage at the luxurious Aji Spa. Spacious guest rooms with majestic mountain views and private balconies set the tone for ultimate rest and relaxation.

Through Sept. 5, guests will receive $100 daily resort credit, complimentary parking and late check-out. Additional summer savings and seasonal packages are available.

Learn more and book your stay at wildhorsepassresort.com.

The Westin Tempe

This contemporary hotel is in the heart of Tempe’s downtown district and near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, and it celebrates its first summer with special savings. Blending Tempe’s vibrant atmosphere and unique local culture with a focus on well-being, the 18-story property features 290 spacious guest rooms and suites equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows and spa-centric bathrooms. Dine at Terra Tempe Kitchen + Spirits, offering modern-American cuisine, pick up a light lunch at the hotel’s quick-service bistro Cup of Joe Market Café or grab a cocktail at the chic Skysill Rooftop Lounge, the Valley’s highest open-air rooftop bar and lounge.

Summer room rates start at $189 per night. A discount is available for Arizona residents. Book the “Arizonian Staycation Package,” available through Sept. 30, and get 5 percent off the best available room rates plus a daily $50 food and beverage credit to be used at any of the hotel’s three distinct dining concepts.

Learn more and book your stay at westin-tempe.