Tempe moves forward with plans for major makeover of Rolling Hills Golf Course

Improvements are coming to Tempe’s Rolling Hills Golf Course, and the city is reaching out to the public for input on the plan.

An in-person presentation is 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave., by Valley-based Grass Clippings, which was hired by the city to remake and manage Rolling Hills, 1415 N. Mill Ave. The presentation will include a period for public questions and feedback.

More information on July 13 meeting, click here.

City Council this year unanimously authorized negotiating with Grass Clippings to broaden and improve Rolling Hills as part of the city’s commitment to community-based golf after a request for proposal sought to cultivate business interest in funding improvements and operations at the two city courses, Rolling Hills and Ken McDonald.

Course Co. was authorized to begin negotiations for management of Ken McDonald. Those negotiations are still ongoing.

Tempe will continue to own Rolling Hills. Grass Clippings will lease the property and manage operations.

Proposed design

Grass Clippings says its mission is to modernize golf by highlighting the fun aspects of the game.

An integral part of Grass Clippings’ vision for Rolling Hills is to implement night-time golf, until about 11 p.m., thereby increasing the number of tee times by nearly 50 percent. The revamped practice facility also will be lighted.

An overview of the Rolling Hills project details and site plan can be found on the Grass Clippings website by clicking here.

The proposal includes a new golf course by Jackson Kahn Design, which designed Scottsdale National and Monterey Peninsula; 400-yard lighted practice facility with driving range, short-game and putting green; community gathering place; Baja-inspired food and beverage operations and family-activity lawn, which is an extension of the restaurant patio.

There will be a director of instruction to provide junior and adult development programs.

The site plan reduces the turf area by 35 percent and reduces the golf footprint by 15 acres, jointly focusing on sustainable use of water and creating other recreational possibilities.

Click here for an online survey on the plan is open to the public through July 31.

More information: tempe.gov/golfimprovements.