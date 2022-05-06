Search
TRAVEL ALERT: I-10 to close in both directions Friday through Monday from Loop 202 to U.S. 60

Lee Shappell
The view south from the Guadalupe Road bridge over Insterstate 10 as I-10 Broadway Road Improvement Project work continues. I-10 will be closed in both directions this weekend through South Tempe and West Chandler. –Photo by Lee Shappell for wranglernews.com

Have your sedative handy. It’s going to be another dicey weekend on Tempe and West Chandler-area freeways as continuing work brings restrictions and closures.

The biggest will be a shutdown of Interstate 10 in both directions from Loop 202/South Mountain freeway to U.S. 60/Superstition Freeway through West Chandler, South Tempe, Ahwatukee and Guadalupe for work related to the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic will further be muddled by closure of the Guadalupe Road bridge over I-10 May 6-9.

Closures and restrictions will be in place this weekend on Interstate 10 through South Tempe and West Chandler. –ADOT graphic

ADOT advises East Valley motorists to expect delays and allow plenty of extra travel time while Interstate 10 is closed.

Westbound I-10 lanes will close 10 p.m. Friday, May 6, to 12 noon Sunday, May 8, from Loop 202 north to U.S 60. In addition, the following ramps will close:

  • Wild Horse Pass Boulevard onto westbound I-10.
  • Westbound Loop 202 onto westbound I-10, including the HOV ramp.
  • Eastbound Loop 202 onto westbound I-10.
  • Chandler Boulevard, Ray Road, Warner Road and Elliot Road onto westbound I-10.

ADOT recommends that westbound I-10 traffic detour east on Loop 202/Santan Freeway, to north on Loop 101/Price Freeway, to west on U.S. 60, to reconnect with westbound I-10. Drivers can also travel west and north on Loop 202/South Mountain Freeway to connect to I-10 near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix.

That’s only half of it.

Eastbound I-10 lanes will close 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 9, from U.S. 60 south to Loop 202. In addition, the following ramps will close:

  • Broadway Road, Baseline Road, Elliot Road, Warner Road and Ray Road onto eastbound I-10.
  • Westbound U.S. 60 onto eastbound I-10.
  • Eastbound I-10 HOV onto eastbound U.S. 60.

ADOT recommends that eastbound I-10 traffic detour onto eastbound U.S. 60, to southbound Loop 101/Price Freeway, to westbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway, to reconnect with eastbound I-10.

Crews will remove the north face of the Guadalupe Road bridge in preparation for widening work, and Salt River Project crews are relocating an overhead power line.

Additional work will cause I-10 restrictions from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, from U.S. 60 south to Guadalupe Road for sign removal. Traffic will be narrowed to two lanes.

But wait, there is more: Guadalupe Road bridge over I-10 closed May 6-9

If you think it’s confusing reading about, wait until you try driving in it.

Also as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, crews will close Guadalupe Road and its bridge over I-10 in both directions from Pointe Parkway/48th Street in Phoenix to Calle Sahuaro in Guadalupe from 10 p.m. Friday, May 6, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 9.

The closure of Guadalupe Road over Inte4rstate 10 this weekend will further muddle what is expected to be a heavy backup of traffic during closure of the freeway. –ADOT graphic

ADOT recommends that westbound traffic detour south on Avenida del Yaqui/Priest Drive, to westbound Elliot Road, to northbound 48th Street/Point Parkway, to access Guadalupe Road west of the closure.

ADOT also recommends that eastbound traffic detour south on Pointe Parkway/48th Street,, to eastbound Elliot Road, to northbound Priest Drive/Avenida del Yaqui, to reconnect with Guadalupe Road east of the closure.

The widened Guadalupe Road bridge will better accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians and improve the Sun Circle Trail crossing at Guadalupe Road.

 

Lee Shappell became a journalist because he didn’t become a rocket scientist! He exhausted the math courses available by his junior year in high school and earned early admission to Rice University, intending to take advantage of its relationship with the Johnson Space Center and become an aerospace engineer. But as a high school senior, needing a class to be eligible for sports with no more math available, he took student newspaper as a credit and was hooked. He studied journalism at the UofA and has been senior reporter, copy desk chief and managing editor at several Valley publications.
Copyright Wrangler News

