TRAVEL ALERT: I-10 to close in both directions Friday through Monday from Loop 202 to U.S. 60

Have your sedative handy. It’s going to be another dicey weekend on Tempe and West Chandler-area freeways as continuing work brings restrictions and closures.

The biggest will be a shutdown of Interstate 10 in both directions from Loop 202/South Mountain freeway to U.S. 60/Superstition Freeway through West Chandler, South Tempe, Ahwatukee and Guadalupe for work related to the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic will further be muddled by closure of the Guadalupe Road bridge over I-10 May 6-9.

ADOT advises East Valley motorists to expect delays and allow plenty of extra travel time while Interstate 10 is closed.

Westbound I-10 lanes will close 10 p.m. Friday, May 6, to 12 noon Sunday, May 8, from Loop 202 north to U.S 60. In addition, the following ramps will close:

Wild Horse Pass Boulevard onto westbound I-10.

Westbound Loop 202 onto westbound I-10, including the HOV ramp.

Eastbound Loop 202 onto westbound I-10.

Chandler Boulevard, Ray Road, Warner Road and Elliot Road onto westbound I-10.

ADOT recommends that westbound I-10 traffic detour east on Loop 202/Santan Freeway, to north on Loop 101/Price Freeway, to west on U.S. 60, to reconnect with westbound I-10. Drivers can also travel west and north on Loop 202/South Mountain Freeway to connect to I-10 near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix.

That’s only half of it.

Eastbound I-10 lanes will close 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 9, from U.S. 60 south to Loop 202. In addition, the following ramps will close:

Broadway Road, Baseline Road, Elliot Road, Warner Road and Ray Road onto eastbound I-10.

Westbound U.S. 60 onto eastbound I-10.

Eastbound I-10 HOV onto eastbound U.S. 60.

ADOT recommends that eastbound I-10 traffic detour onto eastbound U.S. 60, to southbound Loop 101/Price Freeway, to westbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway, to reconnect with eastbound I-10.

Crews will remove the north face of the Guadalupe Road bridge in preparation for widening work, and Salt River Project crews are relocating an overhead power line.

Additional work will cause I-10 restrictions from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, from U.S. 60 south to Guadalupe Road for sign removal. Traffic will be narrowed to two lanes.

But wait, there is more: Guadalupe Road bridge over I-10 closed May 6-9

If you think it’s confusing reading about, wait until you try driving in it.

Also as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, crews will close Guadalupe Road and its bridge over I-10 in both directions from Pointe Parkway/48th Street in Phoenix to Calle Sahuaro in Guadalupe from 10 p.m. Friday, May 6, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 9.

ADOT recommends that westbound traffic detour south on Avenida del Yaqui/Priest Drive, to westbound Elliot Road, to northbound 48th Street/Point Parkway, to access Guadalupe Road west of the closure.

ADOT also recommends that eastbound traffic detour south on Pointe Parkway/48th Street,, to eastbound Elliot Road, to northbound Priest Drive/Avenida del Yaqui, to reconnect with Guadalupe Road east of the closure.

The widened Guadalupe Road bridge will better accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians and improve the Sun Circle Trail crossing at Guadalupe Road.