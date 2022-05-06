Search
Grab a blanket: Tempe and Chandler outdoor free movie series return on May 6 at dusk

Wrangler News Staff
‘Encanto’ is among the Friday-night outdoor movies on Tempe’s schedule.

Although the afternoons are beginning to get toasty, the evenings remain spectacular, perfect for taking the family to an outdoor movie in Tempe or Chandler.

Pack a picnic dinner, grab a blanket, and get ready for the spring edition of Movies in the Park under the stars at Kiwanis Park. It’s Tempe’s free movie series on Friday nights in May.

Movies begin at dusk, approximately 7 p.m., on the north soccer fields at Kiwanis, Baseline Road and Ash Avenue (just west of Mill Avenue).

Watch Peter Rabbit (PG)  on May 6, The Goonies (PG) on Friday, May 13, and Encanto (PG) on Friday, May 20.

More information: tempe.gov/movies.

 

Chandler movies at Tumbleweed Park

Meanwhile, Chandler moviegoers can head Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road, for CinePark, the city’s free outdoor movie series on Friday evenings.

On May 6, see Raya & the Last Dragon, on May 13, see Luca. On Friday, May 20, the city presents Sing 2.

These family-friendly movies are shown on a large outdoor screen in the park’s amphitheater. Admission is free. Come early to this family event, grab a spot on the lawn and enjoy movie-theme activities prior to the show starting at 6:30 p.m. Movies begin promptly at 8 p.m.

Guests can purchase their favorite snacks courtesy of local vendors, including Jasperz Island Fusion Cuisine & Harkins Popcorn Truck.

More information: 480-782-2735 or chandleraz.gov/CinePark.

