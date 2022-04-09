Search
Over Easy, Hickman’s Family Farms partnering in April to help United Food Bank feed the hungry

Wrangler News Staff
Hickman’s Family Farms is teaming with Over Easy restaurants to help United Food Bank feed the hungry. –Hickman’s Family Farms photo

Over Easy, with one of its 11 Valley restaurants in Chandler, and Hickman’s Family Farms are once again teaming to raise funds and collect eggs for United Food Bank.

Last year, the promotion raised $11,512 and 5,756-dozen eggs. This year’s goal is $20,000 and 10,000-dozen eggs.

Over Easy, 140 N. Arizona Ave. in Chandler, will match donation to United Food Bank dollar-for-dollar through April 30. –Over Easy photo

Through April 30, diners at Over Easy restaurants will see a prompt when paying their bill asking for a donation to United Food Bank. When a patron makes a donation, Over Easy will match it dollar for dollar. Also, for each donation, Hickman’s will deliver one-dozen eggs to United Food Bank.

For example, if a patron donates $1, United Food Bank will receive $2 and a dozen eggs.

Over Easy’s Chandler shop is at 140 N. Arizona Ave.

More information: eatatovereasy.com.

 

