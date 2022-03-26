Livin’ r-r-r-right! New W. Chandler-area luxury day care/pet hotel aims to pamper your pooch

By Meghann Sepulveda, Special for Wrangler News

Parents of fur babies, rejoice. A new doggie day care and luxury boarding facility will pamper all of your “upscale” pooches from West Chandler and South Tempe.

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel opened in February for four-legged friends to stay and play, featuring spacious suites, top-quality meals and an outdoor courtyard. It caters to West Chandler, South Tempe and those who work in the vicinity of the Price Corridor. In other words, your high-roller pooches.

Dog owners know firsthand that traveling out of town can be challenging. In addition to booking flights and hotels, you also need a place for Fido to stay. With so many boarding options available, it’s hard to know which to choose.

Dena Miller, a West Chandler resident, was thrilled to learn a new boarding and day care facility opened near her home. Her 2-year-old dog, Toulouse, a 13-pound Coton de Tulear, had had a bad interaction with a German Shepard that left him frightened of other dogs.

“We tried other boarding and day care facilities in the past, but Toulouse would always come back unsettled and wouldn’t eat for days,” Miller said. “It would never go well.”

When she called K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, the staff listened to her concerns and were accommodating.

“They were so kind and helpful,” she said. “I decided to give it a shot.”

Early this month, Toulouse went in for an evaluation. He came home happy.

“It was shocking,” Miller said. “I couldn’t believe that we found a place that would actually be a good fit.”

Toulouse will likely be attending day care once a week to release energy and socialize with other dogs. In the summer, Miller and her family will be traveling and plan to board Toulouse for several days.

“When you’re gone, it’s comforting to know that your baby is safe,” she said.

At K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, on the northeastern corner of Dobson and Germann, pet owners can select from three boarding options, including the top-tier luxury suite for $85 a night that offers an 8-foot-by-8-foot cage-free space, glass privacy doors, premium bedding, in-suite television entertainment, high-quality meals and individual or group playtime.

“This option is our best seller,” said Keith Nicholson, franchise owner. “People consider their dogs members of the family and want them to be comfortable and feel at home.”

Smaller spaces – which also provide an abundant list of amenities – are offered in the executive suites, priced less at $65 per night.

Those looking for a more-traditional boarding experience can select a standard ($48 per night) or double ($55 per night) compartment, depending on the size of the dog. A 50 percent discount is available for multiple dogs that share a space during their stay.

High-quality HVAC units maintain proper temperatures and keep fresh, clean air circulating throughout the facility and dehumidifiers control moisture.

Regardless of the breed, all dogs enjoy freedom to frolic in fresh air. K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel boasts a beautiful outdoor courtyard with two climbing structures, a shaded area and faux grass.

“We use specially formulated artificial turf that’s not only durable but provides good filtration and is designed to be cooler in the hot summer months,” Nicholson said.

Playtime ensures a pet’s physical well-being, but also has emotional and behavioral advantages, such as increasing mental energy, lessening separation anxiety, reducing destructive behavior, building confidence and lowering digestive issues.

All dogs who are guests at K9 Resorts are carefully screened for temperament and must be current on vaccinations.

As more people are working from home with their canine colleagues, many can’t give their precious pups the time and attention they need during the day. That’s also where a doggie day care comes in.

“We offer half-day and full-day options and feature several packages and specials,” Nicholson said.

Instead of being bored while you’re on Zoom calls, your best buddy can have fun playing all day and will come home exhausted. Stimulating and engaging spaces, created by skilled dog experts, will keep your dog busy socializing with new friends.

More information: k9resorts.com/chandler.