BELOVED COMMUNITY TRADITION: Festival of the Arts runs through Sunday on Mill Avenue in Tempe

Thousands of art lovers are converging on the 45th annual Tempe Festival for the Arts, which continues through Sunday along Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe.

Among the Southwest’s longest-running festivals, it celebrates visual artists across numerous media, along with a full slate of entertainment on multiple stages and culinary delights. The festival runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

More than 350 juried artists from around the country are competing for top honors across 16 categories, including wood, photography, ceramics glass and jewelry. Artists’ creations are on display at booths lining downtown Tempe’s Mill Avenue and surrounding streets. Art aficionados may immerse themselves in the thousands of pieces on display, with the option to purchase one-of-a-kind handmade art.

Musicians, jugglers, henna artists and caricature artists are among the entertainers onsite. The 360-degree experience includes musical entertainment featuring local and regional acts on four stages.

Tempe Festival of the Arts consistently ranks among the Top 100 Classic & Contemporary Craft Shows in the nation by Sunshine Artist magazine and has received the prestigious Pinnacle Award from the International Festival and Events Association. The spring and fall events each attract nearly 225,000 visitors to the Downtown Tempe over the course of a 3-day weekend.

The award-winning Downtown Tempe Authority, a private, nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the city to increase the value of Downtown Tempe through enhanced management, safety, marketing and promotional services, organizes the festival.

More information: downtowntempe.com/events.

Tempe Festival of the Arts is dog friendly. Please remember to keep all pets on a leash and to pick up after them.