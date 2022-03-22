Tempe-based refugee-assistance group braces for new wave seeking fresh start in the U.S.

By Sally Mesarosh, Special for wranglernews.com

Imagine being a refugee starting a new life in a new country.

For 20 years, Tempe-based Welcome to America Project has assisted refugee families relocating to the Valley through the U.S. State Department. Refugees are on a special visa and ultimately can become U.S. citizens.

Established in 2001 by Terence Manning’s family, to honor his memory after he perished during the 9-1-1 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, the organization has welcomed more than 15,000 refugees from more than 40 countries, helping them find community and flourish in a new world. In the coming year, they will assist more than 2,000 incoming Afghan refugees.

In view of recent events in Ukraine, Welcome to America may see refugees from that war-torn nation. The organization will be able to provide resources and connections, according to Kate Thoene, the new leader of Welcome to America.

“The Ukraine situation is still unfolding and there are so many unknowns at this time,” Thoene said. “Will they return to their homes? Will they stay in neighboring countries?

“It’s interesting, as these tragedies unfold in Afghanistan and Ukraine. It gives us the opportunity to talk about the refugees that we help every day from countries we don’t hear about. It happens all the time.”

Thoene is succeeding agency director Mike Sullivan.

Thoene, previous executive director of Waste Not, a food-rescue organization, brings more than 20 years of non-profit fundraising and leadership to the organization.

“The project has been rooted in its mission: providing immediate needs, supplies and education to refugees,” she said. “It not only stabilizes newly relocated families but creates a successful path that lasts a lifetime.”

Thoene said that Tempe is a major part of the organization’s success.

“Tempe has been our home for many years,” she said. “We offer meaningful volunteer opportunities for our residents, who have rallied around us since the beginning.”

Volunteers deliver household items, sort and organize donations, perform bike repairs and distribute used clothing, shoes, accessories and books in an atmosphere of kindness and friendship.

Thoene said her years of experience in volunteer management, community relations and other skills transfers very easily to her new position. The first things she will focus on is finding more space and funding while continuously strengthening the infrastructure.

“We have an unprecedented number of refugees needing assistance. There’s a 130 percent increase,” she said. “We need more space, more staff, offices and warehouse space. We’ve outgrown our facility, but we want to stay in Tempe. We are looking for new space.”

Thoene recommends visiting their website at wtap.org to find ways to assist financially or through donations of time and products.