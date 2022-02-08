Search
Tempe city attorney Judi Baumann to depart; deputy Sonia Blain named interim legal advisor

Wrangler News Staff
Tempe is looking for a new city attorney. Judi Baumann is leaving. — Photo by Tim Roberts Aerial | Dreamstime.com

Tempe city attorney Judi Baumann is stepping down after 14 years with the city, including nearly nine as city attorney.

Deputy City Attorney Sonia Blain will be interim city attorney, and Baumann will remain with the city through early May to assist with the transition.

“It has been my professional honor to serve the City of Tempe,” Baumann said. “And, on a more personal note, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside outstanding colleagues in Tempe.”

Judi Baumann

According to the Tempe City Charter, City Council has the authority to appoint four positions within the city organization: city manager, city attorney, city clerk and presiding judge of the Municipal Court.

The Council will begin a search process for Baumann’s successor.

“On behalf of the City Council, I sincerely thank Judi for her dedicated service to the city of Tempe and wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” Mayor Corey Woods said. “She is a consummate professional who has greatly contributed to our community through her legal expertise.”

 

