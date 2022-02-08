EXCITEMENT HEIGHTENED: New Tempe hotel’s rooftop lounge beckons with views, music, food, drinks  

By Meghann Sepulveda, Special for wranglernews.com

- Advertisement -

If you’ve lived in the Valley long enough, you’d know that Tempe never has had a destination lounge atop a high-rise.

Until now.

Skysill Rooftop Lounge, above the new 18-floor Westin Tempe in the heart of downtown, boasts a gorgeous open-air patio with majestic views that set the scene for a relaxing afternoon in the sun or a sophisticated evening at sunset or after dark.

Visitors from South Tempe and West Chandler can see nearly all the way to their homes.

Paying homage to the Sonoran Desert, Skysill created its food-and-drink menu using fresh and local products with the Southwest in mind.

Guests snack on tasty appetizers dubbed “A-Mountain Snacks,” – a nod to the landmark downtown peak that is hard to miss to the north – including Skysill Nachos, loaded with chorizo queso fundido, fresh salads and entrees, such as smoked short-rib sliders.

“The menu offers easy-to-grab shareable items,” said Shannon Maloney, the property’s food and beverage manager.

Those who are looking for a more traditional sit-down meal can check out the hotel’s ground-floor restaurant, Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits. Both restaurants feature a unique menu with seasonal ingredients curated by executive chef Alexander Robinson.

The comprehensive rooftop bar is inspired by poolside favorites with a flirty twist, an impressive assortment of draft, canned and local Arizona brews, crisp wines and signature Skysill Spritzes.

“We offer simple twists on classic favorite highball cocktails,” Maloney said.

Skysill is open to the public Mondays-Thursdays, 5 to 11 p.m.; Fridays, 2 p.m. to midnight; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

When you step out onto the rooftop, you are greeted by striking panoramic views of the Valley that include downtown Phoenix, Camelback Mountain and Four Peaks.

High-top tables and cozy couches create a warm, inviting atmosphere to share food and conversation on the 200-seat patio. A space for private parties is available and ideal for corporate events, birthdays and other special celebrations.

Live music from Valley artists, including acoustic performances and DJs, is available every Friday and Saturday evening, 5 to 8 p.m.

To soak up Arizona’s beautiful patio weather, Skysill hosts a variety of rooftop events, among them game-day-theme drink specials, perfect for the upcoming Cactus League spring-training season at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

An exercise and wellness series for Westin guests and the public is planned. The hotel will be partnering with local trainers and instructors for classes that include yoga, high-intensity interval training and Zumba.

More information about Skysill Rooftop Lounge or to book a reservation: SkysillRooftop.com.