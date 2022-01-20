Chandler Councilmember Terry Roe elected vice mayor; deputy, assistant city managers named

- Advertisement -

Chandler Councilmember Terry Roe was unanimously elected to a one-year term as vice mayor by City Council through Jan. 12, 2023.

Also, Tadd Wille, deputy city manager of Tacoma, Wash., was named Chandler assistant city manager and Andy Bass, Chandler’s community services director, promoted to deputy city manager.

“For more than 27 years I’ve been a public servant, first as a police officer and now as an elected official,” Roe said. “It’s been of one of the greatest honors of my life to give back. I thank my colleagues for selecting me to serve in this capacity during my final year in office.”

He was re-elected in 2018 for his second term on City Council, which expires in January 2023.

Roe began his first term on the Council in January 2015. He became a resident of the Southeast Valley in 1965 before moving his family to Chandler in 1988. He enjoyed a 20-year career with the Mesa Police Department as a sergeant working in the DARE unit, robbery detail, Center Against Family Violence and auto theft and burglary units.

He attended Mesa Community College. He later studied business administration and management at the University of Phoenix. He has a lengthy history of volunteer and leadership service in the community.

Roe is a member of the Chandler Kiwanis Club Board, Salvation Army Chandler Corps Advisory Board, Phoenix Silent Witness Program Board, Maricopa Association of Governments Economic Development Committee, City Council Public Safety Subcommittee and Airport, Development Services, Public Works and Utilities and Transportation Policy Subcommittee.

New deputy and assistant city managers

Wille and Bass oversee city departments and ensure that policies and goals of the City Council are achieved. They also give the Council input and information to support its decision-making and policy direction.

“Both Tadd and Andy stood out for their professional experience, knowledge, approachability and commitment to Chandler among an exceptionally talented candidate pool,” City Manager Josh Wright said of a competitive, nationwide recruitment. “Their diverse municipal leadership experience will enhance our capabilities to provide outstanding quality and value through the services and programs offered for Chandler residents and businesses.”

Wille replaced Assistant City Manager Debra Stapleton, who is retiring. Bass fills a vacancy created in August 2021, when Wright was appointed city manager.

In Tacoma, Wille oversaw several city departments. He previously was Tacoma’s budget director. He has been assistant budget director and grants administrator in San Antonio. Wille is a graduate of Brigham Young University with a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s in history.

Bass oversaw Chandler Public Library and the city’s recreation/aquatics, park operations and park development divisions, roles he continues until a replacement is hired. He previously held a similar position in Reno, Nev., and has been parks and recreation director for communities in Colorado and Texas. Bass is a graduate of the University of Colorado with a master’s in business administration and a graduate of the University of Utah with a bachelor’s in exercise physiology.