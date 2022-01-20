Chandler rolls out new 9-1-1 ambulance partner, unveils custom-built fleet with upgrades

- Advertisement -

Chandler Fire Department and its new ambulance partner, Maricopa Ambulance, have rolled out an enhanced EMS system that is expected to increase staffed ambulance resources, introduce new advanced medical equipment and elevate 9-1-1 response within the city.

Maricopa Ambulance delivered 10 fully-equipped Ford E-450 ambulances that are custom built and co-branded with the Chandler Fire Department. They are specially designed as “all-hazard” units, meaning that they are equipped with firefighting gear and specialized equipment to respond to any type of emergency within the city.

Among their critical features are that each new ambulance is led by EMTs and Chandler Fire Department paramedics and all are equipped with new automated CPR machines, an enhancement in life saving.

The partnership is the result of a competitive process designed to select a provider to continue the city’s deeply integrated 9-1-1 EMS system design and staffing model. As part of this public-private partnership, Maricopa Ambulance provides the EMT and the vehicles and reimburses the city for the Chandler firefighter-paramedic on each.

Maricopa Ambulance began responding to 9-1-1 calls on Jan. 7. The four-year contract contains an option for three one-year renewals.