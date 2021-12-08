Chandler libraries offering fine way to work off money owed via food drive through Dec. 12

- Advertisement -

You don’t necessarily have to owe Chandler Public Library any money in order to do a good deed, but through Sunday, Dec. 12, the library is giving those with outstanding fines the option to donate food at any of its branches to reduce or eliminate their balance as part of its Food for Fines Drive.

The library also invites the public to participate in its food drive, whether a fine is owed or not.

“We know many thousands of our residents are in need this year because of the pandemic,” said Rachelle Kuzyk, library manager. “Because the library is a community hub, collecting food donations in our branches makes it convenient for residents across Chandler to participate.

“Food drives like Food for Fines help us ensure those in need do not have to go without food. It’s also a great opportunity for our patrons to educate their children about kindness even if their library accounts have no balance.”

Chandler Public Library patrons can have $1 in late fees waived from their library fines for each nonperishable food item they give.

Donated food will go to AZCEND, a Chandler-based nonprofit that feeds more than 50,000 adults and children annually.

Food donations are being accepted at all four Chandler Public Library branches during normal operation hours.

The most sought-after items include:

Beans.

Canned fruit.

Canned tuna.

Canned vegetables

Cereal.

Pasta sauce.

Peanut butter.

Rice.

Soup.

Whole-wheat pasta

Items will not be accepted if they are opened, are not labeled or are expired. The library will not accept homemade or cooked food.

More information: Downtown Library, 480-782-2800.