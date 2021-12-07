Pollack Tempe Cinemas to reopen on Dec. 10 with $1M in upgrades after 20-month COVID hiatus

- Advertisement -

After more than a year and a half in shutdown due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, Valley real estate entrepreneur Michael Pollack is reopening his Pollack Tempe Cinemas in Tempe beginning Friday, Dec. 10, at 11:30 a.m.

The theater, 1825 E. Elliot Road at the corner of McClintock Drive, earned acclaim as the No. 1 Budget Movie Theater in the country in 2016 and among the “Coolest Movie Theaters Across America” recently on ABC-TVs “The List” for featuring second-run movies affordably priced in an upscale, family-oriented environment.

The theater will continue to offer movie-goers an admission price of $3.50 for every show, said Pollack, who adds that his mission is to provide customers with a unique experience that starts at the front door.

Out of an abundance of caution, the theater closed March 17, 2020, and for more than a year and half remained closed due to the pandemic. During that time, Pollack Cinemas underwent an extensive million-dollar renovation, bringing in professional companies like Merestone and Enhance Vintage to design an “out-of-this-world,” one-of-a-kind theater.

“You will notice the changes from the moment you pull into the parking lot,” Pollack said. “It has been one of the most anticipated reopenings from 2020 and I can assure you it will have been worth the wait.

“We realize the hardship that the country has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore we will remain committed to our motto to never sacrifice quality for price. So, although there are a lot of new, extremely expensive and exciting changes at Pollack Cinemas, the admission price to get in to see your favorite movie is still only $3.50.”

Renovations include upgrades to the snack bar, all six theaters and lobby area.

In the theaters, customers get larger, reclining, leather-like seats, black and red theater drapery, carpeting and aisle lighting. A contemporary touch-free bathroom remodel, self-service ticket kiosk and online ticketing with reserved seating also are among upgrades.

The building’s exterior was remodeled, as well, to include a large clock between the enormous new marquees that will remind movie buffs of the city hall background in Back to the Future, as well as updated landscaping, new pavement in the parking lot and a 35-foot flag pole displaying the U.S. flag.

“I am very proud of this project and we have all worked very hard to bring back the classic theater of yesterday combined with an extremely modern touch that has never been seen before at a neighborhood cinema,” Pollack said.

Pollack says he believes that the renovations and grand reopening come at a good time for those who are recovering financially from the pandemic but are still hoping to enjoy a movie with their families this holiday season.

“Families struggling from the effects of the pandemic are now trying to find inexpensive entertainment for their families and we are thrilled to be able to offer affordable entertainment to spread some holiday joy this season,” Pollack said.

Crews also have been busy hanging holiday lights for Pollack’s annual holiday outdoor display. The holiday lights will be turned on this week and displayed through Jan. 3, 2022.

____________________

Pollack Tempe Cinemas

1825 East Elliot Road

Tempe, AZ 85284

Main phone: 480-897-0677

Movie line: 480-345-6461

Among the many movies slated to run on opening weekend: Fast and Furious 9, Cruella, Addams Family 2, Free Guy, Dear Evan Hanson along with the classic Elf.

____________________