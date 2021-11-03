Arts series 48 LIVE, starring Arizona performers, debuts on Nov. 5-6 at Tempe Center for the Arts

- Advertisement -

Tempe Center for the Arts announces a new series to showcase the musical, theatrical, dance and visual artists from around Arizona in its new series, 48 LIVE.

TCA will kick off 48 LIVE on Nov. 5-6 with a two-day Festival at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway. The festival is appropriate for all ages.

The 48 LIVE Festival includes concerts with local bands, Las Calakas, Carvin Jones Band, J White and Rebekah Rolland; performances of Stray Cat Theatre’s production of Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, storytellers from the Arizona Storytellers Project as well as performances from contemporary dance company CONDER/dance and Native hoop dancer Tony Duncan.

The 48 LIVE series will continue throughout the year on Thursdays at 7:30 pm. Upcoming performances include Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra on Nov. 13, Carmela y Más on Nov 18, Walt Richardson on Dec. 2 and Slay Bells: A Dragalicious Holiday on Dec. 9.

For more information visit tempecenterforthearts.com/48LIVE or call 480-350-2822.

48 LIVE FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Tempe Center for the Arts

700 W. Rio Salado Parkway

Friday, Nov. 5, 5:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Free except where noted. (Some reservations required).

FRIDAY

5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.: CONDER/dance Gathering Light, East Breezeway, free.

See the performing arts meld with public art under the newly installed temporary exhibition in the East Breezeway, Gathering Light by Kris Manzanares. TCA Resident Artist CONDER/dance performs its newly commissioned work, Gathering Light, to open the TCA 2021-22 season in collaboration with Manzanares.

6 p.m.: COLOR exhibition, Gallery at TCA, free public reception.

Meet some of the exhibiting and resident artists in the Gallery’s new exhibition, COLOR. Discover how color shapes the world in which we live.

6 p.m.: Danielle Durack, Sculpture Garden, free.

With influences of Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson, Phoenix local Danielle Durack channels pain, heartbreak and long-lost love into an evening of indie folk. Join her in the Sculpture Garden for a relaxing happy hour of new music from her album, No Place.

7 p.m.: AZ Storytellers, Rooftop Terrace, free.

Five Valley favorites from the AZ Storyteller Project will tell their first-person stories in the only way those from Arizona can do. They will share tales that sound too hilarious, too wild, too surprising to be true. Join them on TCA’s rooftop terrace for some fire-side fun.

7:30 p.m.: Stray Cat Theatre presents Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, Studio, $20

A dizzying, terrifying, and hilarious roller coaster ride through the dangers and damages of girlhood.

8 p.m.: Las Calakas, Theater, free but online ticket reservations required.

Rock-out with the off-the-charts, energetic Cumbia fusion band, Las Calakas. These guys love to party and will have you on your feet dancing in the aisles.

9:30 p.m.: J White, Lakeside, free but online ticket reservations required.

Saxophonist, songwriter, producer and recognized Billboard artist., J. White is a songwriter, producer and musician who commands your attention with amazing soulful sounds. Having shared the stage alongside many industry greats like Smokie Norful, Dave Hollister, Warren Hill, Nick Colionne, Peter White, Euge Groove, P.J. Morton and urban jazz saxophonist and flautist, Najee, J. White’s music intertwines the sounds of smooth jazz with a hint of “straight ahead” jazz to deliver a sensual, harmonic, and melodic sound you don’t want to miss.

SATURDAY

10 a.m.: Dance Fitness with Weezy, Lakeside, free.

Part of TCA’s S.H.A.P.E. – an arts-meets-wellness series. Get your dance fitness on with Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Epik Dance Co, Weezy. Learn fun dance moves with this charismatic, high-energy member/coach of the Phoenix Mercury Hip Hop Squad and coach of the Phoenix Suns’ Solar Squad (High-Energy Hip Hop Dance Team).

11a.m.: DiRTYOGA, Lakeside, free.

Part of TCA’s S.H.A.P.E. – an arts-meets-wellness series. Yoga and art merge to explore the theme of Expectation & Presence using bodywork and visual collage.

12 noon: My Favorite Color, TCA Lobby, free.

Part of TCA’s S.H.A.P.E. – an arts-meets-wellness series. Family event sponsored by the Gallery at TCA highlighting the current exhibition, COLOR.

1 p.m.: Sound Bath and Meditation, Lakeside, free.

Part of TCA’s S.H.A.P.E. – an arts-meets-wellness series. Experience the healing power of sound. Using a combination of high vibrational instruments, this thousands-of- years old practice, induces calm and creates a “bath” of healing sound waves.

2 p.m.: Stray Cat Theatre presents Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, Studio, $20.

A dizzying, terrifying, and hilarious roller coaster ride through the dangers and damages of girlhood.

6 p.m.: Rebekah Rolland, Sculpture Garden, free.

Part of duo, Riso…acoustic guitarist, Rebekah Rolland returns to TCA after her hugely popular TCA online virtual performance.

6:30 p.m.: Tony Duncan, North Patio, free.

Experience the rich culture of Native America through Hoop Dancing & Flute performances by five-time World Champion Hoop Dancer Tony Duncan.

7 p.m.: Jerusafunk, Rooftop Terrace, free.

It’s Klezmer, but with a little funk in the trunk. This nine-piece ensemble, according to the Phoenix New Times, “… is not only one of the most original bands in town, it’s one of the most fun.” Get ready to rock with Phoenix’s first and only Klezploitation band live at the 48 LIVE festival.

7:30 p.m.: Stray Cat Theatre presents Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, Studio, $20

A dizzying, terrifying, and hilarious roller-coaster ride through the dangers and damages of girlhood.

8 p.m.: Blues by the Bridge featuring the Carvin Jones Band, West of Main Entrance, free.

World-renowned blues guitarist Carvin Jones mixes time-honored classics from Hooker, Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan with his own originals. With an uncompromising muscular, brass knuckled style on his Black Fender Strat, this ace guitarist and broad-brimmed, fun, charismatic front man closes out the festival with a concert next to beautiful Tempe Town Lake.