Jeff Glover named Tempe police chief

In one of the most anticipated moves of the year, Tempe made it official: interim Police Chief Jeff Glover has been promoted to the role on a permanent basis.

Glover became interim chief last fall after Sylvia Mohr and the city mutually agreed to part company.

Glover became the first Black to head the Police Department three months after Corey Woods became the city’s first Black mayor.

Glover’s promotion was a loosely kept secret. Woods, in fact, had indicated during an interview two months earlier that he was under the impression it already had been announced.

Glover had retired in February, 2020, as a commander after 20 years with the department. He has presided during a tumultuous period, in which the public had called for reforms in the department. Although several reforms have been instituted, including implementation of the 8 Can’t Wait de-escalation program, Woods convened a Public Safety Advisory Task Force to evaluate the department and recommend more reforms.

Foremost among recommended reforms are social and racial relations and use of force. Glover sat on the task force.

Glover’s appointment gives the city continuity in those reform efforts.

“Chief Glover is respected by police employees, community members and his peers locally and nationally,” City Manager Andrew Ching said. “We already have so much to build on for the future with Jeff.”

Glover called it “an incredible moment.”

“My professional life has been about serving others and I want to once again bring my passion for service to this community and to my Tempe police sisters and brothers,” Glover said. “We can and will rise to this occasion and will work together to hear and implement what our community expects from policing in this new day.”