Council member Arredondo-Savage will not seek re-election for 4th term

Three-term Tempe City Council member Robin Arredondo-Savage announced Saturday that she will not seek re-election when her term is up next year.

That coupled with fellow Councilmember Lauren Kuby’s announcement this week that she will leave to run for a seat on the Arizona Corporation Commission assures that there will be at least two new faces on City Council next year. A third sitting member, Jennifer Adams, is being challenged by Arlene Chin in Adams’ re-election bid.

“Over the past few months, many of my neighbors, colleagues, community members, and friends have asked me if I am running for re-election in the upcoming election,” Arredondo-Savage said in an announcement on her twitter page. “I would like to make an official announcement that I will not be seeking re-election to the Tempe City Council.”

Arredondo-Savage was raised in Tempe, graduated from Arizona State University and is a U.S. Army veteran. She led Tempe to become the first Veteran Supportive City in Arizona, developing Valor on 8th, the veterans’ family housing project in Arizona, and establishing the Tempe Veterans Commission.

She is former Chair of the National League of Cities’ Human Development Committee and a member of the NLC Board of Directors. She is a board member of the Hispanic Elected Local Officials an NLC Constituency Group. She serves on the Board of Directors of Valley Metro, PHX East Valley Partnership and Tempe Coalition, which promotes community education and awareness to reduce substance abuse among youth.

Arredondo-Savage, a Republican in a Democrat-heavy City Hall, is best known for building regional partnerships and collaborating on initiatives, among them leading the city’s efforts to eliminate red-tape for businesses to expand and grow, and raise the standards to provide all-inclusive opportunities for those with disabilities to enjoy community parks, recreation activities and gain employment with the city.

She has been proactive in the city’s education and economic-development policies and worked to connect STEAM programs with youth, business and community through Geeks’ Night Out in partnership with the AZ Scitech Festival and created College Connect, a partnership with Tempe Schools, Arizona State University, University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University and Maricopa Community Colleges.

Arredondo-Savage formed an aerospace industry coalition to attract and retain a valuable economic driver for the state. She collaborated on the development of the Regional Opioid Action Committee and was active in opioid-prevention education in Tempe high schools, the opioid data dashboard and the Arizona Opioid Epidemic Act.

“The work of an elected official is never truly done,” Arredondo-Savage said in her twitter statement. “While I am not seeking re-election, I will continue being a supporter and advocate for our incredible city. My ties are and always will be to Tempe.

“While I am not sure exactly what the future holds, I know that it will be here. Our city is one of the most unique ones around – it truly is a cradle-to-career place to live. I love this city and serving as a Councilmember for the last 12 years has truly been the honor of my life.”