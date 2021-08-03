Virtual public meeting set Aug. 4 on Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4., in which it will share information about the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Those who tune in will learn what to expect during the 3½ years of construction on the 11-mile, $777 million project, ask questions, provide input and learn best practices to stay informed.

Register online for the meeting in English or in Spanish. The meeting also is accessible by calling 855-756-7520, extension 73680# for English or extension 73681# for Spanish at 5:30 p.m. to listen and participate.

ADOT encourages everyone who lives, works, visits or passes through Interstate 10 from the Interstate 17 split southeast to Loop 202 to join the meeting in order stay informed about freeway closures, construction activity, detour routes and progress on the project.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is ADOT’s largest urban-freeway reconstruction project in Maricopa County. The 3½-year project, which began in late July, is funded in part by a dedicated, half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

The project has a free mobile app, TheCurve, available to download as well as a website, i10BroadwayCurve.com .

Closures, restrictions also coming to Loop 202, U.S. 60 near Tempe, W. Chandler

The Broadway Curve Project isn’t the only freeway work under way that will disrupt traffic in the Tempe/West Chandler area.

Widening work has begun on Loop 202/Santan Freeway from Val Vista Drive to Loop 101 and pavement maintenance has begun on U.S. 60/Superstition Freeway from Loop 101 to Country Club Drive.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down, and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.

On the 202, lane restrictions from Loop 101 to McQueen Road will continue until Aug. 12. The Loop 202 westbound off-ramp at Arizona Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m., Aug. 3, until 5 a.m., Aug. 4. The Loop 202 eastbound on-ramp at Price Road will be closed 9 p.m., Aug. 5, until 5 a.m., Aug. 6.

Information and project updates: https://azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/loop-202-santan-freeway-loop-101-val-vista-drive.

On the 60, ADOT advises drivers of possible weeknight travel delays intermittently through August and September while alternating lane closures are in place:

Eastbound traffic from Loop 101 to Country Club Drive will be narrowed to one or two lanes Aug. 5 and Aug. 12, 9 p.m. each night until 4 a.m. the next morning.

Westbound traffic from Country Club Drive to Loop 101 will be narrowed to one or two lanes Aug. 19 and Aug. 26, 9 p.m. each night until 4 a.m. the next morning.

Westbound traffic from Loop 101 to Hardy Drive will be narrowed to one or two lanes Sept. 2, and Sept. 16, 9 p.m. each night until 4 a.m. the next morning.

Eastbound traffic from Hardy Drive to Loop 101 will be narrowed to one or two lanes Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 9 p.m. each night until 4 a.m. the next morning.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.