Salvation Army excessive-heat relief stations activated today, Wednesday

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is activating 11 heat-relief stations throughout the Valley – including Tempe and Chandler – where anyone in need can go for indoor cooling and hydration during the Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service for Aug. 3-4.

“Since May, the Army has provided heat relief to more than 25,000 people and given out nearly 67,000 bottles of water,” said Maj. David Yardley, Salvation Army metro Phoenix program coordinator. “When the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning, we ‘activate’ our heat-relief stations to another level by alerting the public and posting extra signage to guide people. Some locations have canopies outside, from which they give water and other available heat-relief items to passersby.”

Salvation Army officers, staff and volunteers also take water to those in need around their neighborhoods and mobile hydration units will be dispatched to portions of the Valley identified as areas with high homeless populations, according to Yardley.

Among the heat-relief stations activated 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3-4, and on any other days that the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning (excluding federal holidays):

Tempe – Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Drive.

Chandler – Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.

To maximize safety, The Salvation Army’s heat relief efforts – dispensing nearly 1,500 bottles of water a day – follow recommended COVID-19 guidelines from local, state and federal health officials.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-associated deaths.

The Salvation Army helped more than 425,000 Arizonans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships last year through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, clothing and shelter for the homeless, disaster and heat relief, senior activity and outreach, adult rehabilitation and opportunities for underprivileged children, The Salvation Army operates more than 50 centers across Arizona.

To donate to help those in need facing unbearable summer heat: SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or text HEAT to 51555. To volunteer at a heat-relief station, call 602-267-4100.