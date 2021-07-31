Tempe hopes to improve operation, infrastructure at its 2 golf courses

Tempe is looking for a qualified contractor to step to the fore to help it with its golf-course operation and infrastructure needs.

The city has issued a request for proposal, due by Sept. 9, to address those needs for improvement at Ken McDonald in South Tempe and/or Rolling Hills, in the center of the city near Papago Park. The two municipal golf courses offer diverse golfing experiences at an affordable price.

The goal of the RFP is to cultivate business interest in funding improvements and operations of both golf courses.

Tempe wants to enter into a public/private partnership that ensures the long-term viability of public golf, addresses capital-improvement needs, provides revenue to the city and expands golf and recreational amenities to a wide and diverse audience.

During the process, the city plans to seek input on options from customers, stakeholders and the community.

Interested firms should have a proven track record in the development, management and operation of golf courses, food and beverage, and associated amenities and should submit creative, feasible proposals.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, Tempe will accept only an e-copy of the completed and signed proposal via e-mail to: Bids@tempe.gov. No hard-copy proposals will be accepted.

All qualified and interested parties are invited to submit offers.

More information about this bid: bids.tempe.gov/bids.

Updates on the process: tempe.gov/GolfRFP2021 .