Next round of Interstate 10 closures: Friday-Monday, eastbound lanes, from U.S. 60 south to Chandler Blvd.

Drivers got their first taste of Interstate 10 closures last weekend as the 3½-year, 11-mile Broadway Curve Improvement Project got under way on the freeway through Tempe, Guadalupe, Ahwatukee and West Chandler.

Those traffic snarls were only the beginning. This weekend, eastbound I-10 will be closed 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday from U.S. 60 south to Chandler Boulevard as crews continue removing rubberized asphalt from the road surface and setting up the work zone for the massive widening and traffic-flow improvement project.

Motorists will be detoured off eastbound I-10 at eastbound U.S. 60, then to southbound Loop 101, then westbound Loop 202 and finally back onto I-10 toward Tucson.

Eastbound I-10 onramps at westbound U.S. 60 and Broadway, Baseline, Elliot, Warner and Ray roads also will be closed. Drivers can access eastbound I-10 from Loop 202 or Chandler Boulevard while ramp closures are in place.

Drivers in the West Valley can use Loop 202 to bypass the work zone and connect with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard.

Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists in the area to allow plenty of extra travel time.

This is the second in a series of as many as eight closures expected on I-10 through this fall.

ADOT anticipates the third weekend closure will be Aug. 6-9 on westbound I-10 toward downtown Phoenix from U.S. 60 to 40th Street. Confirmed information will be available on the project website and the project’s free mobile app, The Curve.

Initial work includes removing the top layer of rubberized asphalt, setting up barriers and installing raised pavement markers and lane stripes on the temporary concrete driving surface. The surfaces will be restored when construction is completed in late 2024.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is ADOT’s largest urban-freeway reconstruction project in Maricopa County, on 11 miles from Loop 202 to the Interstate 17 split, including the infamous, headache-inducing “Broadway Curve” from Baseline Road to 40th Street.

Improvements also will be made on both directions of U.S. 60 from Hardy Drive west to I-10 and on both directions of State Route 143 from the Salt River Bridge near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport south to I-10. A new interchange will be built at I-10 and SR 143, which will further snarl airport-bound traffic.

The project is funded in part by a dedicated, half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

____________________

STAY INFORMED ABOUT PROJECT AT AUG. 4 VIRTUAL MEETING

ADOT will host a virtual public meeting to share important information about the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Everyone who lives, works, visits or passes through metro Phoenix is invited and encouraged to stay informed about closures, construction activity, detour routes and progress on the project.

Join the meeting on the project website, i10BroadwayCurve.com, or by phone at 855-756-7520, Ext. 73680#.

Meeting materials will be available on the project website on Aug. 4.