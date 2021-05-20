CVS Health announces 500 jobs coming to expanded Chandler office

CVS Health announced it will invest another $6 million, bringing its total to nearly $10 million, at its flagship Aetna One Advocate office in Chandler, adding 50,000 square feet and 500 service and clinical professional positions within the next two years.

Coupled with 400 new jobs at Scheels sporting goods, nearly 1,000 new Chandler jobs were announced this week.

Hiring is underway at CVS Health. Scheels opens in fall 2023 and will hire later.

The CVS office services Aetna One Advocate care management, a premier member-service program that simplifies health by providing a more personalized and proactive approach to care, according to CVS.

The CVS facility, at 1255 S. Spectrum Blvd. in the Allred Park Place development, now has capacity to serve more than 600,000 Aetna members. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 4 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Job opportunities include customer service, nurse case managers, care manager associates, health provider advocates, customer service managers and supervisors and clinical health services supervisors. Most of these jobs are new to the region.

“Working for the Aetna One Advocate program provides colleagues the opportunity to make a positive difference in people’s lives and their health,” said Jason Clement, vice president of Aetna Clinical Services/CVS Health. “We care about our members and don’t rush them off the phone. Plus, it’s a fun work environment with great benefits, including discounts at all CVS Health stores.”

Opportunities for career advancement, an attractive benefits package, and modern office amenities, along with a continued commitment to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for consumers, are among benefits of working for CVS Health and Aetna, the company said.

CVS Health – a Fortune 5 company –recently was named among the “World’s Most Admired Companies” by FORTUNE for the seventh consecutive year.

“Healthcare is one of Chandler’s target industry clusters and we are thrilled to see CVS Health contribute to the number of local career opportunities in this growing field,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “We appreciate this sizeable investment from CVS Health within their beautiful office building and we look forward to partnering with them as they grow their presence on the Price Corridor.”

J. Morales, A1A Site Director/CVS Health, calls this a “great time to consider a career in healthcare, especially in Chandler.”

“Some of our positions are temporarily working from home during the pandemic while our in-office opportunities comply with CDC safety standards for COVID-19,” Morales said. “We are slowly bringing our team members back into our beautiful state-of-the-art facility, which includes amenities like a full gym, modern café, gathering areas, relaxation rooms and game areas. Come and see for yourself.”

Those interested in Aetna One Advocate employment opportunities with CVS Health can visit its careers site.

CVS Health employs more than 300,000 employees. More information: www.cvshealth.com .