Oregano’s hiring 30 for new takeout-only shop to debut June 2 in Tempe

Oregano’s opening a takeout only concept, SRP says watch the Mylar balloons at graduation, a multi-media firm turns 4, and a couple of surveys give the city public input on boat docks and a cultural plan: It’s all right here in this installment of Tempe News Briefs.

____________________

Oregano’s, known for Chicago-style pizza, pastas, sandwiches and salads, is adding a new concept to its lineup: a takeout-only shop near University Drive and Priest Road in Tempe that will employ about 30.

Oregano’s Takeout Kitchen debuts June 2 at 1705 W. University Drive, where, according to the company, diners can expect the same big portions and flavors that have made Oregano’s a staple at 21 restaurants across Arizona.

There will be no tables or bar service.

“We can’t wait to see our guests’ reactions when we open our doors,” said Mark S. Russell, founder of Oregano’s Pizza Bistro. “This location has been in the works for some time as we’ve seen demand grow for being able to eat our food wherever our guests are.”

Oregano’s Takeout Kitchen will be open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new concept will offer not only the Oregano’s menu that guests have come to know but will also offer lunch combos and large catering portions, the company said.

Lunch combos include the pizza Heckuva Slice, with two toppings and a beverage for $6.29. The Big Band Bundle includes two pastas and a house or Caesar salad for $24.99. An expanded selection of bottled Pepsi products will be available at the new shop.

Hiring is underway. Applications are open online at oreganos.com . Applicants also may set up an interview on the company’s calendar or attend a job fair 2 p.m. -7 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Oregano’s Takeout Kitchen. Job offers will be made on the spot.

SRP urges graduation celebrants to keep Mylar balloons away from power lines

Shiny Mylar balloons may be a great way to celebrate graduation, but they can also be a hazard when it comes to power lines, SRP cautions revelers.

The metallic material that gives them that shine also makes them energy conductors. When they touch a power line or hit electrical equipment at a substation, they can cause a power outage. This typically impacts service to tens of thousands of residential and commercial customers at a time when temperatures are rapidly rising as summer approaches. It can also cause a fire, property damage or serious injury.

“What starts as a celebration can quickly escalate into thousands of people out of power, so it’s important to understand the dangers of Mylar balloons to power lines,” said Steve Lopez, SRP director of customer strategy. “Feel free to throw your graduation cap in the air, but please avoid letting go of a balloon.”

SRP recommends these safety tips:

Keep Mylar balloons tethered at all times and attached to a weight.

Use regular string or ribbon. Avoid using shiny, Mylar string.

Make sure no helium is left inside before disposing of them.

Never try to retrieve a balloon from an overhead power line and never touch power lines. Call SRP Residential Customer Services at 602-236-8888 if you see anything caught in a power line. SRP will safely remove it.

Keep people, equipment and other belongings at least 10 feet away from power lines.

Tempe family-owned multimedia company celebrates 4-year anniversary

The Wynn Network, a Tempe-based business dedicated to family and storytelling through audio and video production, is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a documentary premier at 6 p.m. June 4 about the history of the company and with tours of its new studio.

After the behind-the-scenes tours of the professional movie production, podcast and network streaming studio, an anniversary celebration will be hosted by Alamo Drafthouse, 1140 E. Baseline Road in Tempe.

Studio tours are by invitation only, and may be obtained by calling 602-464-6567. RSVPs are required to the Alamo Drafthouse post-tour celebration and may be made by emailing info@wynnnetwork.com no later than June 1.

Masks are required and temperatures will be taken to ensure the safety of guests.

The Wynn Network is an on-demand video platform created by Dr. John Wynn to unite inspiration and entertainment. This family-owned and operated business launched in 2017. The platform is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, iOS and Android devices with a reach to 380 million homes worldwide. Viewers also may access it online at www.WynnNetwork.com .

Public input needed on Town Lake floating-dock project

Many of the floating docks at Tempe Town Lake are approaching the end of their life. Funding is now available to gradually replace them over the next few years.

As part of that process, there may be an opportunity to replace some of the existing docks with new docks that support different recreational opportunities than those now in place. Some current docks also could be moved to new locations around Tempe Town Lake.

The city is seeking public input on how existing floating docks are used and where new locations might improve access to recreational activities at the lake.

The public is requested to take this survey to offer input.

Public survey open on Tempe Community Center Complex Master Plan

The public is invited to take a survey and give feedback on the final recommended master plan for the Tempe Community Center Complex, which includes Tempe Public Library, Tempe History Museum, Edna Vihel Arts Center and Pyle Adult Recreation Center.

The plan makes recommendations on connectivity, pedestrian experience, outdoor space improvements, use of activity/programming space and accessibility.

The survey is available at tempe.gov .