Chamber Military Affairs Committee opens scholarship for Tempe veterans

The Tempe Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee has opened applications for the annual Merle Fister Veteran Scholarship.

This scholarship began in 2019 in honor of the late Fister, a U.S. Air Force veteran, who donated funding to the Military Affairs Committee.

The annual $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a Tempe veteran seeking to complete an academic career and is based on character, leadership, academic pursuits and financial need.

Scholarship applications are due by Feb. 1, and can be submitted through this online application portal .

The recipient will be announced on Feb. 15, and will receive the recognition during the Red, White and Blue Awards Ceremony in mid April.

“Merle Fister left not only a legacy, but a chance for someone else to change their life,” said Bobby Zavala, Chamber Military Affairs Committee chair. “The Military Affairs Committee is honored to award a veteran with this academic opportunity each year.”

Among applicant requirements:

Must be a resident of Tempe.

Must be a military veteran, reservist, or member of the National Guard.

Must attend or have been accepted into an accredited college or trade school.

To view the autobiography of Merle Fister click here.

