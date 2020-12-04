Tempe re-closes city gyms, cancels sports tourneys as COVID cases rise

Tempe, citing “the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks locally and statewide,” on Dec. 7 will re-close its gyms and fitness centers at Kiwanis, North Tempe, Escalante and Westside community centers until further notice. Additionally, sports tournaments will be halted at city-owned venues to avoid large-group gatherings.

The measure applies only to city-owned facilities.

Tempe playgrounds and ramadas will remain open and outdoor activities can continue as long as physical distancing and face covering protocols are followed.

Tempe Public Library will remain open with no changes to current limited services. Kiwanis, Escalante, North Tempe and Westside community centers remain open for other services, including afterschool programs. Kiwanis Tennis Center also will remain open.

Tempe believes that activities at these facilities and activities can continue safely because physical distancing can be achieved and proper safety protocols are in place. Face coverings are required at all city facilities and temperature checks may be taken. Face coverings are required outdoors for those within 6 feet of people from outside of their household.

Several Tempe facilities and venues already were closed and remain closed. They are Tempe City Hall, Tempe History Museum, Edna Vihel Arts Center, Pyle Adult Recreation Center, Tempe Center for the Arts and all city senior centers.

Stay up-to-date at tempe.gov/coronavirus .