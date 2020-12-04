Need job? Tempe virtual fair is Dec. 8

Looking for a job in Tempe? Or are you hiring?

The first in a series free of Tempe Virtual Job Fairs, in which area companies will present their hiring opportunities, debuts Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. More virtual job fairs are scheduled Jan. 26 and March 16.

It’s a chance for job-seekers to learn about the companies and their openings directly from hiring managers and recruiters.

For employers, the benefit is enhancing brand awareness and marketing to a large local audience through targeted promotion and platforms. Companies must have at least 10 available positions to be eligible.

Candidate matching will be done through Tempe’s partnership with Career Connectors, PipelineAZ, Maricopa County/Az@Work and BestCompaniesAZ.

Job fair participation, job postings and candidate matching are all free to employers and job seekers.

For details or to register go to tempe.gov/JobFairs .

About 10 companies will present at each job fair. For Dec. 8, presenters include: Acme Aerospace, ADP, BD, CarMax, CENLAR, Freedom Financial Network, Logicalis, Tempe Elementary Schools and United Dairymen of Arizona.

Among the types of jobs available are IT, customer service, production and education.

By creating a job-match profile at Pipeline AZ , candidates are matched with open positions based their on skills. They can be contacted by employers for interviews for 14 days following each job fair.

For questions, please reach out to Sheila Coulam, 480-442-0583, or contact@careerconnectors.org.

Employers interested in presenting at these events should reach out to Jill Buschbacher, Economic Development Program Manager, at jill_buschbacher@tempe.gov.

If you have been economically-affected by COVID-19, please check tempe.gov/coronavirus for additional resources.