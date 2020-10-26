Entries due Friday for Chandler Creative Expression awards

Entries close at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, for Chandler’s 25th annual Creative Expression Competition. Students living or attending school in Chandler may vie for awards in writing, visual arts and video.

This year’s theme is “Culture and Equity Across Time.” Students may express how their experience with culture or understanding of equity has changed over time. Submission guidelines and judging criteria are available online at chandleraz.gov/CreativeExpression .

Students may submit an entry online or mail or drop off entries to the Chandler Neighborhood Resources Department, Attn: Rori Minor, 235 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler, AZ 85225.

Winners will be notified in late November.

The visual arts winning entries will be displayed on street-pole banners in downtown Chandler along Arizona Avenue during January 2021.

All winning entries also will be featured on the city’s website at chandleraz.gov/CreativeExpression .

First-place winners and their schools will be recognized during a City Council meeting in February 2021.

For additional questions on the 2021 Creative Expression Competition, contact Rori Minor at 480-782-4329, or email rori.minor@chandleraz.gov .