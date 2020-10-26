Chandler seeks public involvement in budget-planning survey for 2021-22

Chandler residents are encouraged to take part in an online survey that runs through Nov. 15 to assist the city with 2021-22 fiscal-year budget planning. — City of Chandler photo

Chandler, in the early stages of its 2021-22 fiscal-year budget-planning process, is encouraging West Chandler residents to provide their thoughts about the city and its future in a survey that runs through Sunday, Nov. 15.

Survey planners ask that respondents answer at least the first six general questions, which they say takes about 2 minutes.

The survey can be found at chandleraz.gov/budget.

Questions allow for specific feedback on targeted topics, which are based on City Council strategic goals:

  • Being the most-connected city through transportation, mobility and technology.
  • Being a leader in trust and transparency through community engagement and citizen engagement.
  • Maintaining fiscal sustainability through financial services and cost of services.
  • Attracting a range of private-sector businesses, thus enhancing employment and economic vitality.
  • Fostering a contemporary culture that embraces unity, via arts, culture and recreation.
  • Being safe and beautiful through public safety, parks, neighborhoods and infrastructure.

Survey results will be shared with the mayor, Council members, city manager and staff to assist in developing a financial plan.

