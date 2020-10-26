Chandler seeks public involvement in budget-planning survey for 2021-22

Chandler, in the early stages of its 2021-22 fiscal-year budget-planning process, is encouraging West Chandler residents to provide their thoughts about the city and its future in a survey that runs through Sunday, Nov. 15.

Survey planners ask that respondents answer at least the first six general questions, which they say takes about 2 minutes.

The survey can be found at chandleraz.gov/budget .

Questions allow for specific feedback on targeted topics, which are based on City Council strategic goals:

Being the most-connected city through transportation, mobility and technology.

Being a leader in trust and transparency through community engagement and citizen engagement.

Maintaining fiscal sustainability through financial services and cost of services.

Attracting a range of private-sector businesses, thus enhancing employment and economic vitality.

Fostering a contemporary culture that embraces unity, via arts, culture and recreation.

Being safe and beautiful through public safety, parks, neighborhoods and infrastructure.

Survey results will be shared with the mayor, Council members, city manager and staff to assist in developing a financial plan.