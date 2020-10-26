Chandler seeks public involvement in budget-planning survey for 2021-22

Chandler, in the early stages of its 2021-22 fiscal-year budget-planning process, is encouraging West Chandler residents to provide their thoughts about the city and its future in a survey that runs through Sunday, Nov. 15.
Survey planners ask that respondents answer at least the first six general questions, which they say takes about 2 minutes.
The survey can be found at chandleraz.gov/budget.
Questions allow for specific feedback on targeted topics, which are based on City Council strategic goals:
- Being the most-connected city through transportation, mobility and technology.
- Being a leader in trust and transparency through community engagement and citizen engagement.
- Maintaining fiscal sustainability through financial services and cost of services.
- Attracting a range of private-sector businesses, thus enhancing employment and economic vitality.
- Fostering a contemporary culture that embraces unity, via arts, culture and recreation.
- Being safe and beautiful through public safety, parks, neighborhoods and infrastructure.
Survey results will be shared with the mayor, Council members, city manager and staff to assist in developing a financial plan.