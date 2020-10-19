Tempe PRE giving youngsters, families an early shot at success

Nearly 120 preschoolers returned to the classroom this week through Tempe PRE, the city’s program for families who live and work in the city.

Students are attending full-day, in-person “camps” at seven schools in the Tempe Elementary School District through Oct. 26.

While district campuses remain closed, these camps offer students play-based learning opportunities with health and safety precautions in place.

On Oct. 26, when the district begins reopening campuses for in-person classes, Tempe PRE students will transition back to regular curriculum.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tempe PRE has served families through online videos from teachers and staff as well as more structured virtual-learning options designed to support students’ development.

To further assist families, the city’s Human Services Department has provided tablets to preschool students who do not have access to a computer and will continue to do so throughout the school year. The department’s Triple P parenting program, meanwhile, continues to offer free virtual parenting classes and one-on-one consultations for families.

Tempe PRE began offering limited in-person camps at local schools in August until it could expand this week.

Tempe PRE continues to accept and process applications. Tuition assistance is available to income-qualified families.

Tempe PRE features small class sizes, play-based curriculum and early-childhood education certified staff. The program includes free half- and full-tuition options.

Tempe City Council launched Tempe PRE as a two-year pilot in 2017, offering free preschool with the goal of boosting kindergarten readiness. Councilmembers extended the program and introduced a sliding-scale tuition plan to widen availability to families and ensure the program’s financial sustainability.

Tempe PRE attempts to help families improve their quality of life. With access to high-quality preschool, they can increase employment and education opportunities.

Since 2017, Tempe PRE has experienced a number of successes, including:

Tempe PRE classrooms meet or exceed rigorous standards set by Quality First, Arizona’s quality improvement and rating system.

Tempe PRE was highlighted in the annual report for First Things First, Arizona’s Child Development and Health Board. The report noted that efforts to improve the program have served children well.

The percentage of students who meet or exceed expectations in areas of growth, such as language, literacy and mathematics, increased steadily the longer they remained in the program, according to preliminary data.

Tempe PRE was the first preschool program developed by a municipality in Arizona and serves as a state leader in advising other municipalities as they establish their programs. Tempe is part of National League of Cities Community of Practice, working to create equitable and impactful municipal policy for early childhood success.

Information: tempe.gov/TempePRE.