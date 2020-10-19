Macy’s interviewing Oct. 22 for 400 holiday positions, some in Chandler

Macy’s at Chandler Fashion Center is expecting to receive new hires from a national hiring event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Prospects are encouraged to submit applications online 24/7. Open positions and additional information are available at macysjobs.com.

The recruitment is designed to fill seasonal positions at stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers, including more than 400 holiday opportunities in Arizona. A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.

All interviews for in-store opportunities will be conducted by phone.

Highlights of Macy’s seasonal hiring program include:

• Applicants often receive an offer the day they apply.

• Macy’s migrated approximately 1,000 seasonal positions from 2019 to permanent

positions.

• Approximately one-third of Macy’s store leadership colleagues started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.

• The average length of service among professional and hourly employees is 10 years and 7 years, respectively.

Macy’s says it is committed to providing a safe and inclusive workplace by embedding diversity and inclusion into how colleagues think, act and operate.

More information about Macy’s Diversity & Inclusion initiatives is available at macysinc.com